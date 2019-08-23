Rustic Ridge Golf Course, Eldridge, has made a pitch to the city for it become the next owner of the nine-hole golf course and restaurant.
Owner Kevin Wohlford, whose company Tri-Sports Inc. owns the 73-acre course, said he is interested in selling the operation to someone who would want to continue operating it as a golf course.
"I want to keep it as a golf course. The neighbors want to keep it as a golf course and the city might like to keep it as a golf course," he said in an interview Friday.
Wohlford, who as managing partner runs the day-to-day operations of the course and its Lynn's BBQ restaurant, approached the city with the prospect of selling Rustic Ridge at the Eldridge City Council meeting Monday night. Joined by his wife Sandra, Wohlford offered the site and all the capital assets such as equipment and buildings for a price tag of $2.5 million.
Their home home also sits on an adjacent residential lot, which could be included in the transaction, "if someone wanted to bundle it, we'd look at the numbers," he said in the interview.
Wohlford has owned the course since 2001 when he acquired it with his father William, who remains a silent partner. They are the third ownership group of the course, built in 1974 by Gene Schneckloth.
It is not a situation "where we have to sell," Wohlford said. "The course does make money, I want people to know that... We are not in a crisis."
In his late 50s, he said "I'm still healthy enough, but I want to do something else."
In a letter to the adjacent property owners and nearby neighbors, he wrote that a sale needs to happen "before I am pushed into a situation where I must turn my attention to buyers whose interest is to develop the property for a different use."
In a separate interview, Mayor Marty O'Boyle said the Wohlfords "want to give us an opportunity for the city to buy it rather than have it turned into a housing development, which could happen anyway."
Although the council has not yet had a chance to discuss the offer in detail, O'Boyle said on Thursday "We would probably like to keep it as a golf course. It's another amenity. But we've got a lot of other projects now that need money."
He complimented the course's upkeep and other updates. But he added that the city would need to check the fair market value as well as what would be involved if the city got into the golf business. "We wouldn't want to lose it."
Wohlford said part of his family's issue is the debt they had to incur to buy Rustic Ridge. "I wouldn't be doing this if I didn't have the (monthly) $7,117 payments," he said, adding that the mortgage eats into the profits and leaves little to re-invest or hire more employees. The course does employ more than 20 people in the golf and restaurant operations.
Ideally, he said the next owner should be someone who can buy it without financing.
In his letter to neighbors, he also suggested that a group of concerned members "could pool your resources and buy the stock and form a country club."
He hopes the city sees that the golf course is not just for the golfers. "It provides visitors, people who want to move here, and that drives the economy."
Wohlford, who admits to catching the city leaders off guard with his offer, said "I've gave them a lot to think about. They weren't expecting this."