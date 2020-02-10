Eldridge hires Kotter, a familiar city admin

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“Based on the strength of her experience and desire to serve the interests of the citizens of our growing City of Eldridge, Iowa, we are looking forward to accepting Lisa into our Eldridge employee team and family,” Mayor Marty O’Boyle said in a statement.

Kotter resigned under controversy from Moline in September after fewer than five months on the job. One of six top administrators in Moline to resign last year, Kotter was previously administrator in Geneseo.

But the consultant for the Eldridge hiring process, Patrick Callahan of Callahan Municipal Consultants, was impressed with Kotter. “Lisa’s interview was one of the better ones I’ve ever seen,” Callahan said. “Many times I found myself listening to her answers and saying, ‘That’s what I would’ve said.’”

Kotter’s employment contract states that she will be paid an annual salary of $106,200 and benefits including four weeks of paid vacation, health insurance and contributions to the ICMA Retirement Fund. After six months, there is a mechanism for her to receive a $3,000 raise on a good evaluation.