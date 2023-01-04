Eldridge police seeking two gunmen who broke into a gun shop

Two gunmen broke into a gun shop early Tuesday in Eldridge but did not get away with any firearms.

The burglary occurred about 4 a.m. at Square Shooters gun store, according to the Eldridge Police Department. The two suspects, who have not yet been identified, were armed with handguns.

They were not in the store for long and did not get away with any guns from Square Shooters, police said.

Investigators think the two are responsible for other guns-shop burglaries in the area, the department said.

The suspects are considered armed and dangerous, and anyone who sees them should not approach them, police warned.

The department asked that anyone with information about the burglary contact police at 563-285-9822 or the Quad-Cities chapter of Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500.