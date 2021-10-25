Eldridge rejects effort to reinstate Lisa Kotter as city administrator

The Eldridge City Council did not take up a vote on Monday whether to reinstate Lisa Kotter as city administrator.
Kotter, who was removed from her position Sept. 28 after a city-commissioned report found she created a “hostile work environment,” asked council members at a hearing Monday to reconsider their decision.
Kotter was put on leave in August following a sexual harassment complaint, which the investigation found no evidence of.
Annette Snyder, of Bettendorf-based HR consulting firm Employment Sources, conducted the three-part investigation. Her report also investigated and found no evidence to support a gender-discrimination complaint filed by Kotter against Nees and two elected officials, Mayor Marty O’Boyle and council member Brian Dockery.
Kotter requested the Monday hearing. Per Iowa law, city employees that were removed are entitled to a hearing before the council on “all issues connected with the removal.”
In a prepared statement, Kotter asked council members to consider testimony that wasn’t in Snyder's report as well as her abbreviated timeline to implement feedback from council members.
“When we all finally met in June this year about my performance review that was due to me nine months earlier, we talked about other things that we were going to work on together,” Kotter said. “You acknowledged for the first time when we met that we could have all done better, including myself, and that we were going to work together to move forward. I was never given that opportunity once we met due to Mr. Nees’ complaint.”
Kotter started her tenure in March 2020, and had a six-month review included in her contract. Kotter and her attorney listed accomplishments in Eldridge during her time as city administrator, including issuing bids for Eldridge's new YMCA and organizing two summer events.
Kotter’s attorney, Mike Meloy, and others who spoke positively of Kotter, took issue with the 42-page report by Snyder.
Snyder interviewed and included comments from eight employees, the police chief, Dockery, O'Boyle, and a former mayor of Geneseo.
Meloy pointed to a former employee and another former mayor of Geneseo who were not interviewed for the report, and alleged they were left out because they would’ve said positive things about Kotter. The former employee, Angie King, was named more than 20 times in the report, but wasn't interviewed, King told council members Monday.
The city hired Snyder for $10,000 to investigate Nees’ and Kotter’s claims. The investigation was further expanded with another $1,000 to investigate a third, unrelated unprofessionalism complaint against Nees by an Eldridge resident, the only allegation Snyder found credible. Nees received five days unpaid leave and a note in his personnel file.
After everyone spoke, O’Boyle closed the hearing.
Council member Bruce Cheek made a motion to remove council member Brian Dockery from voting because he was named in Kotter’s complaint and therefore had “prejudice” against Kotter.
The council had voted 3-2 to terminate Kotter's employment with the city, in which Dockery voted to remove Kotter.
O’Boyle asked the city’s attorney Jeff McDaniel for advice.
Dockery has previously said that he was the only council member who wanted to part ways with Kotter during feedback meetings before any allegations were filed.
“So, if the vote hasn’t changed, I’m not sure how that establishes prejudice,” McDaniel said.
O’Boyle ruled Cheek’s motion out of order.
The council then voted to adjourn by voice vote without taking up any action.