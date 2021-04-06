AlWood board of education to seat a new member

CAMBRIDGE — Newcomer Amber Wirt and incumbent David Althaus won the two available seats on the AlWood School Board in Oxford Township.

Wirt garnered 437 votes, Althaus had 293.

Another newcomer, Leigh Brinson, had 250 votes, while incumbent Scott Francis had 231.

The upcoming choice of a new superintendent to replace the retiring Shannon Bumann was cited by all of the AlWood School Board candidates as a key issue.

Results are unofficial until provisional votes are counted.

