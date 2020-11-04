AP VoteCast: Illinois voters sour on state of nation

Both voters in cities and suburban voters were more likely to favor Biden while Trump had an advantage among voters in small towns and rural areas.

RACE FOR SENATE

In the race for U.S. Senate, Durbin had an advantage over Curran among voters under 45. Richard Durbin had an apparent advantage among older voters.

Both Black voters and Latino voters were more likely to prefer Durbin over Curran but white voters appeared to prefer Curran.

Both voters without a college degree and college-educated voters were more likely to prefer Durbin over Curran.

Both voters in cities and suburban voters were more likely to favor Durbin over Curran. Voters in small towns and rural areas were more likely to prefer Curran.

FACING THE PANDEMIC

The coronavirus pandemic has spread through the U.S. for roughly eight months, killing more than 230,000 Americans. Overall, 16% of voters said the virus in the U.S. is completely or mostly under control, and 28% said it’s somewhat under control. Fifty-six percent of voters think the coronavirus is not at all under control in this country.

ON THE ISSUES