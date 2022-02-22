Assistant Scott County Attorney Caleb Copley announces campaign for Scott County Attorney

Caleb Copley, senior assistant Scott County attorney, plans to run for Scott County Attorney in the 2022 election cycle.

The current office-holder, Mike Walton, is retiring at the end of the year. Walton will introduce Copley during a news conference on Wednesday morning that will mark the launch of Copley's campaign, according to a news release.

Copley started at the county in 2017, and has since prosecuted high-profile criminal cases, according to the release.

Copley left in 2019 and spent two years with the United States Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Iowa prosecuting drug conspiracies, gun cases, and assisted with prosecution of the Low Riders street gang, the news release stated. The supervisors hired him back in late December as the county attorney's office was understaffed and struggling to fill positions.

"Copley has returned to Scott County focused on continuing Walton's dedication to justice and crime prevention, and to ensure that no one is viewed or treated as being above the law," the release stated.

In a letter to supervisors when they considered his hiring, Walton wrote that one of Copley's specialties is firearms prosecution, a role Walton said would be valuable to the office.

"I need an attorney who can pick up a file and go to trial 'next Monday' if needed. Caleb fits that description."

His resume states he has experience investigating and prosecuting large drug trafficking and weapons use and possession. It also says he has professional relationships with federal, regional, and local law enforcement agencies including the FBI, Southeast Iowa Narcotics Task Force, Quad City MEG, Davenport and Bettendorf Police Departments, and the Scott County Sheriff's Office.

One other candidate has announced they're running for the office, Muscatine assistant county attorney Kelly Cunningham Haan announced in January she'll vie for Scott County Attorney.

Walton has served as the county's attorney since 2007, and was an assistant Scott County attorney for 19 years prior. Walton announced in January 2020 he would retire at the end of his term in December 2022.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.