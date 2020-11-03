Bailey leading in Rock Island County State's Attorney's race, though votes still being counted

She has said she loves criminal law, new challenges and learning new things. Villarreal has also said she wants to be a different voice — she’s a minority, lived outside the United States, has a defense background and is not from a family of lawyers or judges.

Bailey is now in private practice, but has been an assistant Rock Island County state’s attorney. She also helped develop the Rock Island County Children’s Advocacy Center.

Bailey said previously that she wanted the seat so she could make a difference and serve as an advocate for victims.

She has said her goals should she win include arguing for no probation on gun crime cases, establishing case management standards designed to resolve cases faster, create a veteran’s court to add to resources already available to them in court and reduce the state’s attorney’s office’s expenses for outside counsel.

The race has been one of the more contested. Villarreal faced three opponents in the primary and several challenges to her candidacy.

