Bailey leading in Rock Island County State's Attorney's race, though votes still being counted

Preliminary election results show Republican Kathleen Bailey leading in the Rock Island County State’s Attorney's race with about 88% of Rock Island County's precincts reporting.
Bailey faces Democratic incumbent Dora Villarreal.
As of 10:06 p.m., with 105 precincts reporting, Bailey had 11,555, or 62.03% of the votes, compared to Villarreal, who had 7,072, or 37.97% of the votes cast, according to the Rock Island County Clerk’s Office.
Pre-election day votes were not yet counted.
Villarreal was sworn in as interim state’s attorney on July 1, 2019. She replaced John McGehee after he became a judge. Before that, she was a defense attorney in the county.
Villarreal said recently that, should she win, she would continue to pursue the "aggressive agenda" she adopted after her appointment. That agenda includes more digitization; digital sharing of encrypted case files between law enforcement, defense counsel and her office; implementation of a new case management system that will allow the office to move into a paperless system; and court hearings by ZOOM video conferencing.
She has said she loves criminal law, new challenges and learning new things. Villarreal has also said she wants to be a different voice — she’s a minority, lived outside the United States, has a defense background and is not from a family of lawyers or judges.
Bailey is now in private practice, but has been an assistant Rock Island County state’s attorney. She also helped develop the Rock Island County Children’s Advocacy Center.
Bailey said previously that she wanted the seat so she could make a difference and serve as an advocate for victims.
She has said her goals should she win include arguing for no probation on gun crime cases, establishing case management standards designed to resolve cases faster, create a veteran’s court to add to resources already available to them in court and reduce the state’s attorney’s office’s expenses for outside counsel.
The race has been one of the more contested. Villarreal faced three opponents in the primary and several challenges to her candidacy.
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.