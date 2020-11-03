Bustos locked in tight race with King

U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Moline, was in a tight race all Tuesday night with Republican candidate Esther Joy King.

At press time, Bustos was holding a narrow margin of 51% of the vote to 48.8% for King with 73% of precincts reporting.

Pre-election day votes in Rock Island County were not yet counted.

King said Tuesday night she and her staff were still anxiously watching election returns.

"We are cautiously optimistic," King said. "My team and and I put everything into this race; we put it all out on the field. As we look forward to the possible result of me winning, I cannot wait to bring better representation to every single voter in this Congressional District."

The 17th Congressional District includes most of western Illinois and includes Rock Island, Henry, Henderson, Carroll, Fulton, Jo Davies, Knox, Mercer, Stephenson, Warren and Whiteside counties. Portions of Peoria, Tazewell, and Winnebago counties also lie within district boundaries, including the cities of Peoria and Rockford.

Bustos was off to an early start as election results trickled in across the district, but King caught up and much of the race has been neck-and-neck.