County auditors, lawmaker call for changes to Iowa recount law

Iowa needs to change its recount process to provide more time, more assistance and more uniformity following discrepancies and confusion that beset Iowa's incredibly tight Iowa 2nd Congressional District race, according to county auditors and an eastern Iowa lawmaker.
"A uniform process needs to be addressed," said Johnson County Auditor Travis Weipert, echoing opinions shared by county auditors in Scott and Clinton counties. "I don’t know what that process should be. We had multiple different recounts used in multiple different ways."
Republican state Sen. Mariannette Miller-Meeks of Ottumwa was declared Congresswoman-elect after state officials last week officially certified the election results. Miller-Meeks edged out Democratic former state senator Rita Hart of Wheatland by just six votes out of more than 400,000 cast following a district-wide recount in all 24 counties, for a margin of just 0.000014%.
Miller-Meeks on Wednesday received her certificate of election from Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate.
Hart's campaign on Dec. 2 announced plans to file a petition with the U.S. House Committee on Administration challenging the outcome and asking for a full review of all ballots cast in the race, bypassing Iowa courts.
The campaign has argued a thorough recount of all ballots was hampered by glitches in multiple counties in the initial count of votes after the election, along with inconsistent processes across the 24 counties in the district.
Iowa law provides broad discretion to recount boards to decide the mechanics of a recount. Some counties did complete hand recounts, some did complete machine recounts, and some, including Scott County, did a hybrid version of both.
Hart's campaign argues the partial hand recount was rife with errors and left thousands of votes unexamined.
Jasper County conducted at least two partial machine recounts which came up with two different results. And in Scott County the recount board tallied 131 more absentee ballots than the Scott County Auditor's post-election canvass.
A discrepancy left unexplained and unexamined due to differing methods used by the recount board and county election officials to canvass the vote and limitations in state law for such discrepancies to be reconciled.
Scott County Auditor Roxanna Moritz said Iowa Code prevents her from conducting an administrative machine count to verify the discrepancy. State law, too, states recount boards may consider only ballots considered on election night, even if the board is made aware of legally cast ballots excluded from the initial count.
In Scott County, Mortiz said 35 ballots from military members and other Iowans living overseas were not counted due to a scanning error when voters submitted their ballots to the auditor's office that lopped off the 2nd District race.
Hart's campaign, too, contends many counties did not fully review ballots to identify valid votes that the machines did not recognize, in part because of the time and burden that would have been required for such a thorough count.
Counties had 18 calendars from their canvass of votes to complete their recount, either Nov. 27 or 28, while also having to work around the Thanksgiving holiday and a Nov. 30 deadline for the state to certify results.
And, unlike states that utilize government staff and/or civic volunteers to conduct recounts, Iowa law requires a three-person, volunteer recount board comprised of representatives chosen by each campaign to conduct the recount in each county, regardless of the county’s size or the number of ballots being recounted.
"When you’re recounting in a tight race, it makes sense you do some sort of recount where the recount board can consider the over and under votes ... and determine what the voter intent was," said Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker. "When you’re in a tight race, that’s really what it’s coming down to. ... To do that you almost need to do a hand count and its impossible to get that done with a three-member board when you’re counting tens of thousands of ballots."
An overvote occurs when a voter casts a vote for more than the allowable number of candidates in a certain race. An undervote occurs when a voter makes no selection in a particular race.
At issue is the lack of an established, standard process clearly spelled out in Iowa Code for reviewing tabulated over, under and write-in voted ballots to check to see if there was a valid vote the machine could not read correctly, but where the voter's intent was clear, according to county auditors and recount board members.
More than 19,000 overvotes and nearly 200 overvotes were identified in the race, according to the state-certified results.
"Most counties were able to look at overvotes and write-ins because the machines are able to segregate those out," said state Rep. Mary Wolfe, D-Clinton, who served as the Hart campaign's representative on the Clinton County recount board.
Wolfe said she intends to consult county auditors and state lawmakers from both parties across the district to discuss problems that arose during the recount for the purpose of authoring bipartisan legislation next session to revamp the process.
"It's clear that consistency throughout all of the counties that are involved in the recount is needed," Wolfe said. "The issues is what that consistent process looks like ... to ensure all valid votes are counted. And we can’t be sure that that happened in this recount, because of a combination of a lot of different issues and thousands of undervotes that weren’t examined. Those voters deserve to have their vote counted."
Russell and Moritz agreed in the need for uniformity, as well as an examination of whether the state should allow for more people and more time, or both, in recounting votes.
Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate, in a statement, said his office will make recommendations to the Iowa Legislature in January and work with them on any election-related bills.
Davenport Republican state Sen. Roby Smith, chairman the Iowa Senate State Government Committee responsible for advancing such bills, could not be reached for comment Wednesday.
