Democrat Rita Hart to ask US House to investigate contested Iowa 2nd District race

The Associated Press has said it will wait until after all legal appeals are exhausted before declaring a winner in the race.

Hart had until the end of the day Wednesday to contest the state-certified results in state court, per Iowa Code, which would have thrown the race to a five-member judicial tribunal presided over by the Chief Justice of the Iowa Supreme Court and four district court judges to be appointed.

Instead, Hart chose the option of requesting that the Democratically-controlled U.S. House of Representatives investigate the contested election. Congress has intervened in tight races in rare occasion in the past, per the Associated Press.

Hart's campaign on Wednesday argued time constraints and a lack of standard rules prevented all votes from being counted during the district-wide recount, and that "limitations in Iowa mean there are more legally cast votes left to be counted."

