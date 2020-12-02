Democrat Rita Hart to ask US House to review outcome in contested Iowa 2nd District race

Republican Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate, in a statement, said Iowans "deserve to have the contest process decided by Iowa judges."

"The will of Iowa voters should not be overturned by partisan Washington, D.C. politicians," Pate said.

Hart would need to file a petition within 30 days of Monday's state certification of the election results. Doing so would trigger a proceeding in front of the House Committee on Administration that would allow the campaign to offer testimony and evidence.

The House could also direct the committee to conduct its own investigation and recount, a process that in the past has included reviewing election records and examining disputed ballots. The committee would then submit a report of its findings to the full House, with a recommendation on which candidate should fill the seat, which could require a simple majority vote of the U.S. House.

Hart's campaign on Wednesday argued time constraints and a lack of standard rules prevented all votes from being counted during the district-wide recount, and that "limitations in Iowa mean there are more legally cast votes left to be counted."