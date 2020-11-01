Democrat Theresa Greenfield stops in Quad-Cities as Election Day nears

Theresa Greenfield, along with LaTisha and Darryl Howlett, discussed a variety of issues Sunday afternoon outside of Bayside Bistro in the Village of East Davenport.
The stop at the 1105 Christie St. restaurant was one of several stops over the weekend by Greenfield, the Democratic challenger to Republican U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, who visited Davenport Saturday.
The two spent the weekend criss-crossing the state in a final bid to get in front of voters before Tuesday’s Election Day as a new Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa poll showed Ernst leading 46% to 42% among likely Iowa voters surveyed. The poll, released Saturday, has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.4 percentage points.
The Howletts, who have operated Bayside Bistro for two years now, asked about affordable housing, education funding, economic assistance for small businesses and other topics with Greenfield.
Greenfield arrived in her campaign RV with several staffers, all of whom were wearing face coverings and jackets on a windy Sunday afternoon. She and her staff had lunch from Bayside Bistro ahead of the event.
The business owners told their story to Greenfield, starting with catering and street vending to a physical restaurant in the last two years.
“It’s been an interesting two years,” Darryl Howlett said, recapping the harsh 2018-2019 winter, followed by the 2019 flood and COVID-19 throughout much of 2020.
“But we’re still here, and progressing as a small business.”
One of the issues LaTisha Howlett asked Greenfield about was affordable housing, as residents could have more disposable income if housing was more affordable.
Greenfield proposed having a dedicated U.S. Department of Agriculture Undersecretary of Agriculture for Rural Development, a position which could streamline investments in rural communities.
She stressed she would work with Republicans if elected and that “Washington needs to work more like a small town.”
“I think we’re in the most consequential time, certainly of my life, and COVID has disrupted everything,” Greenfield said.
"We’ve been criss-crossing the state, we’ve done over 350 events so far and we’re stopping in and talking to people and non-profits to understand what’s happening and it’s clear – we need a phase four stimulus package.
“I’ve been asking for one for months and months and Senator Ernst has failed our state by not working across the aisle with anyone to get this job done. We’ve got to get help, not only to our state, but to folks all across the country,” Greenfield said Sunday.
Greenfield further said the safety of workers should be included in any stimulus package, such as funding for testing, contact tracing and more personal protective equipment (PPE), as well as paid sick leave. She also said another round of the Paycheck Protection Program, an effort to fund businesses to keep workers employed, should occur.
She also reiterated her call for a statewide mask mandate, something that the White House Task Force had recommended.
“We have to, all of us, do our part because this is a community virus” so Iowans need “to do our part to stop the spread of this contagion and follow recommendations of public health officials, including the White House Task Force that asks for a statewide mask mandate,” she said.
During a Davenport visit Saturday, Sen. Ernst decried national spending on the race, as it has become the second-most expensive U.S. Senate race in the nation with more than $200 million spent in Iowa, according to the nonprofit and nonpartisan Center for Responsive Politics.
Ernst further said Saturday that outside spending was favoring Greenfield, with dollars coming from the country’s coasts and Washington, D.C.
Greenfield said Sunday there is a general agreement that there is too much money in politics. She said her platform includes wanting to end dark money groups and end and ban corporate Political Action Committees, or PACs.
Sen. Ernst “has sold out Iowans for big corporate donors … she’s taken over $500,000 from big oil; Exxon, Marathon, Chevron and then put one of their guys to head the EPA who issued 85 ethanol waivers and devastated our ethanol industry. She’s taken $2.4 million in corporate PAC donations and sold out Iowans,” Greenfield said Sunday.
“I said enough is enough and I got into this fight to put Iowa first, put hardworking families first and they’re not going to have to worry about who I represent.”
Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate Theresa Greenfield stops at Bayside Bistro
