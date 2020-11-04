Democrats expand majority on Rock Island County board

"I am grateful for another two years to continue doing some good work and hopefully get a handle on our tax situation," he said. "The decision to sell Hope Creek (Care Center) was a difficult one to make, but we had to do it and in the long-term, the doors are still open at Hope Creek and the owners will be paying property taxes."

Vyncke said his goals in the next two years are to partner with cities on economic development, build up county reserves and lower property taxes.

"I'm hoping to see some economic growth. If there is a way to work together (with cities), we need some growth," he said. "We can't keep leaning on property taxes. We've got momentum; we've got a good board that works well together."

District 9: Democratic incumbent Jeff Deppe held onto his seat, defeating Republican candidate Mark Lundahl. Deppe, who serves as chairman of the county governance, health and administration committee, won 56% of the vote to 44% for Lundahl.

District 13: Democrat Richard "Quijas" Brunk, who is board chairman, defeated Republican Arsenio Moreno with 65.8% of the vote to 34.2% for Moreno.