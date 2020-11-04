Democrats expand majority on Rock Island County board

Rock Island County Democrats maintained their majority with Tuesday's election, winning the hotly contested races of state's attorney, circuit clerk, District 72 state representative, and picking up two county board seats that were previously held by Republicans.
Although 100% of precincts had reported day-of voting results by 10 p.m., mail-in ballots and early votes were counted late and changed outcomes by midnight.
County board members had seven contested races on the Nov. 3 ballot, with Democrats expanding their majority on the 25-member board.
According to official results:
District 7: Democrat Carla Enburg defeated Republican write-in candidate Robert Reagan with 98% of the vote. Reagan was the incumbent but did not get his name on the ballot in time and possibly as a result, lost the election.
District 8: Democratic incumbent Brian Vyncke, who is also board vice-chairman, defeated Republican candidate Sharon Diekman. Vyncke won 55% of the vote to 45% for Diekman.
"We've got a lot left to do; our work is not done," Vyncke said Wednesday. "We've made some progress over the last two years. Ever since I got elected, we've been talking about downsizing the board and it's time to get it done. By the time we vote in 2022, districts have to be redrawn no matter what.
"I am grateful for another two years to continue doing some good work and hopefully get a handle on our tax situation," he said. "The decision to sell Hope Creek (Care Center) was a difficult one to make, but we had to do it and in the long-term, the doors are still open at Hope Creek and the owners will be paying property taxes."
Vyncke said his goals in the next two years are to partner with cities on economic development, build up county reserves and lower property taxes.
Support Local Journalism
"I'm hoping to see some economic growth. If there is a way to work together (with cities), we need some growth," he said. "We can't keep leaning on property taxes. We've got momentum; we've got a good board that works well together."
District 9: Democratic incumbent Jeff Deppe held onto his seat, defeating Republican candidate Mark Lundahl. Deppe, who serves as chairman of the county governance, health and administration committee, won 56% of the vote to 44% for Lundahl.
District 13: Democrat Richard "Quijas" Brunk, who is board chairman, defeated Republican Arsenio Moreno with 65.8% of the vote to 34.2% for Moreno.
"I think it shows the voters in the District see the value in some of the decisions the board has been making and in facing tough challenges," Brunk said Tuesday night.
District 16: Democratic incumbent Kai Swanson handily beat Republican candidate Jim Uribe. Swanson, who also serves as president of the Rock Island County Forest Preserve Commission, earned 63.7% of the vote, while Uribe received 36.3%.
"Mr. Uribe ran a good race and I congratulate him for it," Swanson said. "Now we have two years to execute a downsizing plan while we continue the work of restoring Rock Island County to fiscal stability. We'll have some exciting new faces on the board, and I'm looking forward to working with these leaders in finding ways to make the board, and the county, function at a higher level."
District 17: Democratic incumbent Ed Langdon defeated his Republican opponent, Edward Mickey Clark, 67% to 33%.
Clark, 52, passed away unexpectedly in Iowa City on July 1, but his name remained on the ballot when county Republicans failed to certify a new candidate by the late-August deadline. There was no primary opponent to take Clark's place. Regardless, voters still cast 442 votes for Clark, while Langdon won 891.
In the event Clark won, County Board Chairman Richard "Quijas" Brunk would have appointed a Republican to fill the seat.
District 24: Democrat Drew Clevenger defeated Republican write-in candidate Chase Schwigen with 83% of the vote to win the seat held by Republican Ron Oelke, who decided not to run for re-election.
The new county board terms begin Dec. 1.
Watch Now: Gage Flockhart talks about waiting for election results
Watch Now: Chelsey Wolf talks about uncertain election results
Watch Now: Barb Guzman Frerichs describes feelings after election night
Watch Now: Kathy Eberlein reacts to election
Watch Now: Kathy Garrison reacts to election
Watch Now: Carol Thorud talks about the aftermath of the election
Watch now; Quad-Cities faith leaders hold a Zoom conference after the election
Watch now: Rock Island County Circuit Clerk Tammy Weikert on Tuesday's election
Watch now: Iowa Republicans congressional candidate Mariannette Miller-Meeks reacts the day after the election
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!