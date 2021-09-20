Eldridge elections: Two vying for Eldridge mayor, new faces running for council

Two women are running for the five-member Eldridge City Council, which is currently all men. And the Eldridge mayor has a challenger this election cycle. Here's a look at the races:
Eldridge City Council
Few women have run for or won a seat on the Eldridge City Council. In a review of election results from the Scott County auditor dating to 2000, just one woman won election to Eldridge City Council in a regular municipal election year during that time, Lynette Simon, in 2003. Few women have entered council races, the last was in 2017, when Marcie Ordaz lost her bid for a seat. Women outnumber men in Iowa, in both population and voter registration numbers, but only 28.2% of 4,718 city council seats were held by women, according to a 2018 fact sheet compiled by Iowa State University's Carrie Chapman Catt Center for Women in Politics.
Tisha Bousselot
Bousselot, 56, is a member of Eldridge's Planning and Zoning Commission and has worked for 20 years as a real estate agent. She and her husband own an investment properties limited liability company and farm 1,500 acres with extended family in Calamus.
She grew up in west Davenport, and moved to Eldridge when her oldest son was in elementary school. She highlights her perspective as a transplant to the community who's still lived in Eldridge a long time.
After her youngest son left home for dentistry school at the University of Iowa, she got involved with the Eldridge Planning and Zoning Commission.
She said as a real estate agent, she prides herself on being a "results type of agent," she said. "My motto is selling results, not promises..I'm known to be a great negotiator and trouble shooter. I try to make life as stress-free as possible for my clients, and I want to bring that to the city council."
She said she wanted the city to be more transparent and inclusive, and a key priority would be addressing amenities to stay ahead of growth.
"I want to make a difference. I don’t want to lose what makes our city great. But we can’t lose sight that we’re growing in leaps and bounds and we need to prepare for that."
Daniel Collins
Collins didn't return messages from a reporter. According to Collins' LinkedIn page, he is a project manager at Callahan Construction and a 20-year captain at the Eldridge Volunteer Fire Department. According to his LinkedIn, he also works as a medic for Eldridge's Medic emergency medical services and is a manager of Grand Haven Retirement Community in Eldridge.
Brian Dockery
A five-term incumbent of the Eldridge City Council, Dockery is a vice president of community and governmentaal relations at RiverStone Group in Moline, according to his LinkedIn page. Dockery did not return a reporter's phone calls or emails.
April Rus
Rus, 42, owns multiple businesses in Eldridge: Sips Coffee, Salon Suites, and Dar Properties in Eldridge. She co-founded a 501(c)3 nonprofit, North Scott Community Enhancement, which offers civic activities for kids to do community services, puts together blessing boxes, and hosts north Scott County neighbor-get-to-know-you Red Table Block Parties.
This is Rus' first time running for office. She said more transparency would be a top goal: streaming council meetings on Zoom or Facebook Live so residents can participate.
Rus, a 17-year Eldridge resident, also said if elected she would work to maintain Eldridge's growth and better city amenities to continue attracting people to the community.
"I want to be on city council council so I can help be a driving force to making Eldridge its absolute best for all families and businesses alike," Rus said. "I want to bring a well-rounded perspective as a female, a business owner, a property owner, and a mother of children in our schools. "
Eldridge Mayor
Frank King
King, 52, the 25-year owner of King's Quick Lube, an auto-body shop in Eldridge and two-term city councilor, says many residents of Eldridge are looking for a change in direction for the city, and asked him to run.
King pointed to Eldridge's growth in the past two decades, from a population of 4,159 people in the 2000 census to 6,726 in the 2020 census, saying that younger families and people who've returned or transplanted to Eldridge would like to be more included in decision-making or have more access to city processes.
He'd also like to work on projects that match Eldridge's growth: expanded bike trails, working with the school district to anticipate and alleviate full schools, and address concerns he said he's heard from residents of the police department being undermanned.
"Eldridge is a growing city and as our city grows, we also need to grow our police department," King said. "I'd like to provide better accountability and have an open door policy to all the people of Eldridge."
Marty O'Boyle
Finishing his 12th year as mayor, Marty O'Boyle pitches Eldridge's continued growth and direction as a reason to keep the city on the same track.
"We've been able to accomplish bringing a lot of amenities to the city plus development plans that have spurred economic development," O'Boyle said, noting the construction of a YMCA partnership between the city and North Scott School District. The project broke ground this year, and plans to open in 2022.
He pointed to the 19% growth rate from 2010 to 2020, saying the city is on a "good trend."
Prior to his terms as mayor, O'Boyle was a council member for four years and retired from the construction industry, working for Millwright Local 2158.