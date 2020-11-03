Election 2020: Scott County has counted more than 64,000 absentee ballots so far

The 58-year-old voted for President Donald Trump during Tuesday’s general election. The day, he said, was a chance to cast his ballot “... for a man who is needed in this world right now.”

Filiatreau voted at Rock Island’s Moose Lodge No. 190 at 4410 9th St.

It also was Filiatreau’s chance to see his wife, Theresa, vote for the very first time. She became an American citizen this year.

“I wanted to vote for the president,” she said. “I have lived here eight years and I finally became a citizen and I’m happy to vote.”

Joanne Rhodes said she, too, cast her vote for Trump.

“I work for John Deere, so trade issues are very important,” the 30-year-old Rhodes said. “I don’t agree on everything with him, but I voted for him the first time.

“I think there are crazies on both sides of this, but Trump is my choice.”

John Young’s choice was driven by the Second Amendment issue on the ballot.

“I believe we have to protect the right to bear arms,” the 33-year-old said. “And I voted Biden for president.