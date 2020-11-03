Election 2020: Voting going smoothly in Rock Island, Scott counties

Polls are open in Rock Island and Scott counties for the final day to cast ballots in the General Election. Polls close at 7 p.m. in Illinois and at 9 p.m. in Iowa. Join us at qctimes.com and qconline.com for continuing coverage.
10:45 a.m.
Two of the people who took some time to vote Tuesday at St. Mathew Lutheran Church on West 12th Avenue in Milan had important issues on their minds.
Derek Bettis said he thinks the “current administration is out to get my way of life.” Talia Gholston said she went to polls this year focused on abortion rights, the environment and what she called “common decency.”
Both Milan residents said they voted for Joe Biden.
“I’m a homosexual man and I just think the current administration is determined to pull back my right to be with the person I choose,” the 29-year-old Bettis said. “Consenting adults make choices about who they want to be with and those choices should be respected and protected.
“The current administration made it clear its goal is to roll back I have gained. I just can’t stand by for that.”
Bettis said he “chose the lesser of two evils.”
“I don’t think Biden is a good choice,” Bettis said. “But, really, there is no other choice. There is no way I could vote for Trump.”
Gholston said she doesn’t think “there’s ever a perfect candidate,” but she didn’t think she chose between two evils.
“I just want a decent person to be my president,” Gholston said. “And I’m exhausted by the constant bickering. Nobody seems to want to work to solve problems. It’s just constant bickering.
“And don’t preach to me. I’m exhausted by all of it. Just tell it to me straight.”
Gholston said she would like to see real-world, localized efforts to start solving bigger problems.
“I care about the environment. But when it’s talked about it’s always about large corporations and companies. That’s important, but I want to know what I can do,” Gholston said. “I would like politicians to start talking things in smaller, palatable bites that the everyday person can do in the community to help.”
10:30 a.m.
A drive-by of five polling places in Bettendorf showed no lines. Voters were walking in and out in ones and twos, wearing masks, at the Quad-Cities Waterfront Convention Center, the Community Center, the Mississippi Bend Area Education Agency, St. John Vianney Catholic Church and the city's Public Works building.
The convention center became a temporary polling place for three precincts after the usual places decided against opening their doors to voters, Scott County Auditor Roxanna Moritz said.
10:15 a.m.
Poll watchers for the Republican and Democratic parties in Scott County say voting so far this morning has gone smoothly.
“I haven’t heard of anything going awry,” Scott County Democratic Party Chairwoman Elesha Gayman said. “Anecdotally, a few poll watchers area saying there are lines and a steady flow of people already.”
Last night, Gayman said a line formed around the block at the Scott County Auditor’s office with people in line to vote at 5 p.m. when the early voting site was scheduled to close.
All who were line by 5 p.m., though, were able to vote, “even though it took two and hours by the time they all voted,” Gayman said.
She said the party also contacted attorneys to look into reports of more than one individual at a senior care center in the county never receiving a requested ballot.
“Yesterday, we had attorneys on top of it making sure individuals could vote, and I do believe it was cleared up alright,” Gayman said.
Dave Millage, chairman of the Scott County Republicans, said a poll watcher reported a long line at a precinct in the Pleasant Valley School District when polls opened. Millage said it took about an hour for the last person in line to vote at that location.
“The lines are going to look longer than usual because people are trying to social distance,” Millage said. “That will lessen throughout the day until people start getting off work at 5 p.m.”
Millage said he anticipates heavy turnout today from both Democrats and Republicans as well as no-party voters, “because there’s been a lot of interested in this election.
“And we’ve had a record number of early votes, absentee votes, I think that bodes well for a large turnout, maybe even a record turnout,” he said. “In that particular (Pleasant Valley) precinct, that bodes well for us because that’s our biggest Republican precinct in Scott County.”
Gayman, meanwhile, said Democrats “have no idea what to expect today.”
As of Tuesday morning, Democrats led Republicans in the county in early voting, with 27,448 out of 29,520 requested absentee ballots returned, according to the Scott County Auditor’s Office website. Republicans had returned 18,673 out of 19,920 requested absentee ballots.
A total of 62,896 out of 67,687 requested absentee ballots had been returned in the county, for a voter turnout already surpassing 50% of registered voters in Scott County, according to Gayman.
“Democrats, I feel pretty good where we landed with early voting,” Gayman said. “That gave us a pretty good buffer. If we can keep on par with them today at the polling locations, then we’ll be good. If they blow us out of the water today at the polls, we’ll have to rely on that margin to hopefully eek us by.”
9 a.m.
Turkessa Newsone waited. She thought for a long time about her decision.
Just after 8:30 a.m. Tuesday she parked her car in the lot behind Rock Island’s Martin Luther King Community Center on 630 9th Ave. Newsone wanted to make sure her ballot was counted.
“You hear a lot about worries of early ballots will be counted or not,” she said. “I want to watch my ballot go in.
“And I wanted time. I think this is an important election. Important for Black people. So I took a long time. I did a lot of thinking.
Newsone refuses to say if she cast her vote for the incumbent or the challenger.
“Honestly. This was hard. Hardest decision I’ve ever had to make,” she said. “I’m here because of the issues Black people face every day.
“I’m talking about police issues. Health care. Our children’s education. The desire to be treated fairly.”
Newsone said she is tired “of seeing Black people used as a political tool and then forgotten” after elections.
“There has never been a president in my lifetime, not one, who has fought for our rights,” Newsone said. “No president — not a single one — has ever stood up for us.
“What is the damned difference? After the election, we’ll still be out here having to beg just to be treated fairly. Trump? At least you know who he is. I lived through Biden and the Clintons calling us predators.”
Newsone said she fears Black Lives Matter has been “politicized,” but added the movement is needed.
“People talk about protests and riots,” she said. “I know I’m tired. I’m tired of seeing the parents of a kid like Trayvon Martin. I’m tired of seeing Breonna Taylor.
“And people get tired of it. Sick of it. And eventually they’ll get out and tear up these streets. I understand, because there comes a time when you can’t take anymore.”
8:30 a.m.
Greg Filiatreau believes our times demand a powerful figure.
The 58-year-old voted for President Donald Trump during Tuesday’s general election. The day, he said, was a chance to cast his ballot “... for a man who is needed in this world right now.”
Filiatreau voted at Rock Island’s Moose Lodge No. 190 at 4410 9th St.
It also was Filiatreau’s chance to see his wife, Theresa, vote for the very first time. She became an American citizen this year.
“I wanted to vote for the president,” she said. “I have lived here eight years and I finally became a citizen and I’m happy to vote.”
Joanne Rhodes said she, too, cast her vote for Trump.
“I work for John Deere, so trade issues are very important,” the 30-year-old Rhodes said. “I don’t agree on everything with him, but I voted for him the first time.
“I think there are crazies on both sides of this, but Trump is my choice.”
John Young’s choice was driven by the Second Amendment issue on the ballot.
“I believe we have to protect the right to bear arms,” the 33-year-old said. “And I voted Biden for president.
“I don’t know how much that matters. Those guys are just face. They aren’t the ones making decisions.”
--Tom Loewy
