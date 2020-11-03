Election 2020: Voting going smoothly in Rock Island, Scott counties

“The lines are going to look longer than usual because people are trying to social distance,” Millage said. “That will lessen throughout the day until people start getting off work at 5 p.m.”

Millage said he anticipates heavy turnout today from both Democrats and Republicans as well as no-party voters, “because there’s been a lot of interested in this election.

“And we’ve had a record number of early votes, absentee votes, I think that bodes well for a large turnout, maybe even a record turnout,” he said. “In that particular (Pleasant Valley) precinct, that bodes well for us because that’s our biggest Republican precinct in Scott County.”

Gayman, meanwhile, said Democrats “have no idea what to expect today.”

As of Tuesday morning, Democrats led Republicans in the county in early voting, with 27,448 out of 29,520 requested absentee ballots returned, according to the Scott County Auditor’s Office website. Republicans had returned 18,673 out of 19,920 requested absentee ballots.

A total of 62,896 out of 67,687 requested absentee ballots had been returned in the county, for a voter turnout already surpassing 50% of registered voters in Scott County, according to Gayman.