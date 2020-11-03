 Skip to main content
Election 2020: Voting underway in Rock Island and Scott counties
Election 2020: Voting underway in Rock Island and Scott counties

  • Updated

Polls are open in Rock Island and Scott counties for the final day to cast ballots in the General Election. Polls close at 7 p.m. in Illinois and at 9 p.m. in Iowa. Join us at qctimes.com and qconline.com for continuing coverage.

Turkessa Newsone

Life-long Rock Island resident Turkessa Newsone decline to disclose for whom she voted Tuesday - but the 45-year-old said it “was the hardest decision I’ve ever made in my life.

9 a.m.

Turkessa Newsone waited. She thought for a long time about her decision.

Just after 8:30 a.m. Tuesday she parked her car in the lot behind Rock Island’s Martin Luther King Community Center on 630 9th Ave. Newsone wanted to make sure her ballot was counted.

“You hear a lot about worries of early ballots will be counted or not,” she said. “I want to watch my ballot go in.

“And I wanted time. I think this is an important election. Important for Black people. So I took a long time. I did a lot of thinking.

Newsone refuses to say if she cast her vote for the incumbent or the challenger.

“Honestly. This was hard. Hardest decision I’ve ever had to make,” she said. “I’m here because of the issues Black people face every day.

“I’m talking about police issues. Health care. Our children’s education. The desire to be treated fairly.”

Newsone said she is tired “of seeing Black people used as a political tool and then forgotten” after elections.

“There has never been a president in my lifetime, not one, who has fought for our rights,” Newsone said. “No president — not a single one — has ever stood up for us.

“What is the damned difference? After the election, we’ll still be out here having to beg just to be treated fairly. Trump? At least you know who he is. I lived through Biden and the Clintons calling us predators.”

Newsone said she fears Black Lives Matter has been “politicized,” but added the movement is needed.

“People talk about protests and riots,” she said. “I know I’m tired. I’m tired of seeing the parents of a kid like Trayvon Martin. I’m tired of seeing Breonna Taylor.

“And people get tired of it. Sick of it. And eventually they’ll get out and tear up these streets. I understand, because there comes a time when you can’t take anymore.”

Election 2020: Moose Lodge, Rock Island

Greg and Theresa Filiatreau leave the polling place at the Moose Lodge in Rock Island on Tuesday, Nov. 4.

8:30 a.m.

Greg Filiatreau believes our times demand a powerful figure.

The 58-year-old voted for President Donald Trump during Tuesday’s general election. The day, he said, was a chance to cast his ballot “... for a man who is needed in this world right now.”

Filiatreau voted at Rock Island’s Moose Lodge No. 190 at 4410 9th St.

It also was Filiatreau’s chance to see his wife, Theresa, vote for the very first time. She became an American citizen this year.

“I wanted to vote for the president,” she said. “I have lived here eight years and I finally became a citizen and I’m happy to vote.”

Joanne Rhodes said she, too, cast her vote for Trump.

“I work for John Deere, so trade issues are very important,” the 30-year-old Rhodes said. “I don’t agree on everything with him, but I voted for him the first time.

“I think there are crazies on both sides of this, but Trump is my choice.”

John Young’s choice was driven by the Second Amendment issue on the ballot.

“I believe we have to protect the right to bear arms,” the 33-year-old said. “And I voted Biden for president.

“I don’t know how much that matters. Those guys are just face. They aren’t the ones making decisions.”

--Tom Loewy

 

