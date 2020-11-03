Election 2020: Voting underway in Rock Island and Scott counties

Newsone said she is tired “of seeing Black people used as a political tool and then forgotten” after elections.

“There has never been a president in my lifetime, not one, who has fought for our rights,” Newsone said. “No president — not a single one — has ever stood up for us.

“What is the damned difference? After the election, we’ll still be out here having to beg just to be treated fairly. Trump? At least you know who he is. I lived through Biden and the Clintons calling us predators.”

Newsone said she fears Black Lives Matter has been “politicized,” but added the movement is needed.

“People talk about protests and riots,” she said. “I know I’m tired. I’m tired of seeing the parents of a kid like Trayvon Martin. I’m tired of seeing Breonna Taylor.

“And people get tired of it. Sick of it. And eventually they’ll get out and tear up these streets. I understand, because there comes a time when you can’t take anymore.”

8:30 a.m.

Greg Filiatreau believes our times demand a powerful figure.