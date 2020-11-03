Ernst projected as winner in U.S. Senate race

Republicans and their allies fought to avoid a crushing defeat in a key toss-up race by investing heavily in attack ads designed to “demonize” Greenfield and to suppress the turnout, according to political experts, while Democrats leveled attacks against Ernst for failing to keep campaign promises and allying too closely with President Trump and his COVID-19 response.

For her part, Ernst touted her work on Iowa-specific issues like the federal ethanol mandate --- a beloved program in Iowa’s agricultural sector --- and federal assistance in the wake of this summer’s derecho.

Ernst, a pro-life conservative, said she has worked in bipartisan fashion in the Senate while also ensuring her Republican base that she has supported Trump – who considered her as a 2016 running mate -- and top conservative causes like repealing the federal Affordable Care Act and approving another conservative justice to the U.S. Supreme Court.