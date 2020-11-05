Esther Joy King refuses to concede race to Cheri Bustos

There is no automatic recount law in Illinois, but a losing candidate can request a recount if they are within 5% of the winner. The candidate who requests a recount must pay for it.

Brady Smith, data director for King's campaign, said he was examining trends, comparing ratios, voter history, turnout and timing.

"There are also some serious procedural questions about ballot security and access to data in a number of jurisdictions," Smith said in a release. "As an example, it was at least an hour after Rock Island (County) announced that the votes were counted and kicked everyone out of the clerk’s office before they posted the results to their website, which created a 10,000-vote swing. That may just be an oversight, but it sure doesn’t look good to the typical voter. It’s no wonder so many people simply don’t trust politicians."

Rock Island County Clerk Karen Kinney said Thursday that election judges from both parties were always present as votes were counted and results were posted shortly before midnight. She denied the allegations made by the King campaign.

"We didn't kick anybody out of the office," Kinney said. "We're not trying to hide anything here, and that's what they're trying to convey. I've done nothing wrong; we counted the votes."