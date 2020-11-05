Esther Joy King refuses to concede race to Cheri Bustos

Esther Joy King, the Republican candidate for Illinois' 17th Congressional District, is refusing to concede the race to U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Moline.
Bustos, the Democratic incumbent, was elected to a fifth term Tuesday, beating King by 11,526 votes, capturing 52% of the vote to 48% for King, with 100% of precincts reporting. The Associated Press called the race for Bustos on Thursday.
King's campaign representatives issued a joint statement Thursday.
"The Esther for Congress campaign has determined that, in consideration of absentee vote-by-mail ballots still unaccounted for and other unexplained anomalies in election returns, a concession at this point is premature," the release stated.
"Free and fair elections are the foundation of our country," said Eric Anderson, King's campaign manager. "With vote-by-mail ballots still incomplete there is no good reason to end this campaign. When it is appropriate — and that time is when all the votes are counted — Esther will respond accordingly. Until then, the election authorities must do their job, ensure voters are heard and ensure that ballot security is a primary consideration."
The race between Bustos and King was neck-and-neck through much of Tuesday night, with King trailing Bustos at one point by just 110 votes. But after mail-in ballots and early votes were factored in, Bustos' lead grew by thousands of votes.
There is no automatic recount law in Illinois, but a losing candidate can request a recount if they are within 5% of the winner. The candidate who requests a recount must pay for it.
Brady Smith, data director for King's campaign, said he was examining trends, comparing ratios, voter history, turnout and timing.
"There are also some serious procedural questions about ballot security and access to data in a number of jurisdictions," Smith said in a release. "As an example, it was at least an hour after Rock Island (County) announced that the votes were counted and kicked everyone out of the clerk’s office before they posted the results to their website, which created a 10,000-vote swing. That may just be an oversight, but it sure doesn’t look good to the typical voter. It’s no wonder so many people simply don’t trust politicians."
Rock Island County Clerk Karen Kinney said Thursday that election judges from both parties were always present as votes were counted and results were posted shortly before midnight. She denied the allegations made by the King campaign.
"We didn't kick anybody out of the office," Kinney said. "We're not trying to hide anything here, and that's what they're trying to convey. I've done nothing wrong; we counted the votes."
Kinney said some men who were identified as employees of the King campaign were taking photos of clerk's office employees in the parking lot as they left the building at midnight Tuesday. Kinney said sheriff's deputies recorded the license plate numbers of the vehicles.
The same men returned Wednesday morning to the clerk's office with a list of questions about mail-in ballots. Kinney said the questions were treated as a Freedom of Information Act request and submitted to county legal counsel for review.
Bustos declared victory early Wednesday morning after 99% of precincts had reported results.
"It is the privilege of my lifetime to represent Northwest and Central Illinois and to serve as your voice in Washington," Bustos said. "Thank you for reelecting me to serve you for another two years."
Denise Mousouris, campaign representative for Bustos, responded Thursday to King's refusal to concede.
"In politics, one candidate wins; another loses," Mousouris said. "It's unfortunate, but not a surprise that Congresswoman Bustos' opponent is attempting to sow misinformation and doubt in the democratic process, just as we are seeing in toxic, partisan rhetoric around the nation. But this is a time for our nation to unite, and the people have spoken. Congresswoman Bustos is honored to have received their support for reelection."
