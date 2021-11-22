Fifth Democrat hops in 17th Congressional race: Marsha Williams, of Channahon, has announced her candidacy

Democrat Marsha Williams has announced her candidacy for Illinois’ 17th Congressional District, making her the fifth Democratic candidate to jump in the race to replace outgoing U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Moline.
Bustos said in April that she would not seek a sixth term in Congress.
Williams will face former Illinois State Rep. Litesa Wallace, Rock Island County Board Member Angie Normoyle, former WQAD meteorologist Eric Sorensen and Rockford Alderman Jonathan Logemann in the June 28 primary election.
"Illinois (District) 17 deserves a representative who will truly stand up for and be accountable to the people, not corporate donors and lobbyists," Williams said. "Corporate PACs are going to be gunning for this open seat, but I’m not taking any of their money."
Williams is a resident of Channahon, Ill. She initially announced her candidacy for the 16th Congressional District in April, but was forced to change course when new Congressional maps were drawn, pulling her into the 17th District.
"After talking to my family, to those who believed in my candidacy and my team, we all concluded that the best place to continue our fight for working people is in the open seat of Illinois (District) 17," she said.
Williams graduated with a bachelor of science degree in legal studies from Purdue Global University and currently works as an admissions advisor at the 160 Driving Academy in Bensenville, Ill.
She has volunteered in her community as the Minooka Community High School alumni board chair from 2013 to 2016; served on the planning committee for the Bold Urban Renaissance Network from 2014 to 2017; and volunteered for the Chiditarod Foundation, a nonprofit aimed at alleviating hunger through direct action, from 2015 to 2017.
Williams said if she is elected, she will fight for working class families like hers and focus on issues such as repairing infrastructure, promoting climate-change proposals like the Green New Deal, criminal justice reform, immigration reform and advance women's rights through the Paycheck Fairness Act and work to fund Planned Parenthood.