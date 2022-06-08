Halbur wins Iowa GOP auditor primary, will face Democrat Rob Sand in November

DES MOINES — Todd Halbur, a former state government worker from Clive, won a close race Tuesday night in the Republican primary in the campaign for state auditor.

With 99 counties reporting, Halbur led Mary Ann Hanusa,with 83,776 votes to her 79,847 votes, according to preliminary state results.

Hanusa, a former state legislator from Council Bluffs, in a statement congratulated Halbur on his victory.

“Todd Halbur and I ran a spirited campaign for state auditor and I congratulate him on his primary win,” Hanusa said in the statement. “I am honored by the support of so many Iowans who responded to our message of public service over politics and of restoring credibility and trust to the auditor’s office. I will be forever grateful for their confidence in me.”

Halbur will challenge incumbent Democratic State Auditor Rob Sand in this fall’s Nov. 8 general election.

During the primary campaign, Halbur said he believes the reporting of fraud, waste and abuse across all government agencies in Iowa needs more training and streamlining. He proposed an anonymous, third-party 800-number for Iowans to report abuses.

Halbur also wants to increase the frequency of state audits of smaller local governmental agencies. Currently, Iowa communities under 2,000 population with a budget of less than $1 million are audited at least once every eight years.

“This is way too long between audits,” Halbur said during the campaign. “I would work with the Legislature to move this to every two years so we would be able to catch any errors, omissions or fraud quicker, in order for us to take corrective action and save the taxpayer money.”

Sand is completing his first, four-year term as auditor and is seeking re-election.

