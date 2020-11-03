Halpin trailing, but confident he will win again for Illinois House District 72

Mike Halpin, D-Rock Island, may have been home with the chills and trailing in the early results, but he wasn't too worried.

"Those are only election day results," he said Tuesday night, when he was trailing Glen Evans Sr. 4,436-3,517 in early voting. "I know that at last count there are about 40,000 early votes in the county that have not shown up in the results yet. So I am pretty confident that at the end of the day we will be ahead.

"We had a really good push for Democrats to go out and vote early. I am glad I voted early because this morning I woke up with a fever and chills so I have been home as a precaution, staying here at the house."

Pre-election day votes In Rock Island County were not yet counted.

Evans is an ordained minister and a member of Laborers Local 309, where he served as auditor from 2016 to 2018. He could not be reached for comment Tuesday. The District 72 race for the Illinois House is a repeat race of two years ago. Two years ago, Halpin defeated Evans with 62 percent of the vote.

Halpin said he believes the early vote was important.

"I think our push for early vote was really important and resulted in almost half of Rock Island County voting early," he said.