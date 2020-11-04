Halpin wins Illinois House District 72 race again

Mike Halpin, D-Rock Island, may have been home with the chills and trailing in the early results, but he wasn't too worried.

"Those are only election day results," he said Tuesday night, when he was trailing Glen Evans Sr. in early voting. "I know that at last count there are about 40,000 early votes in the county that have not shown up in the results yet. So I am pretty confident that at the end of the day we will be ahead.

Halpin won Rock Island County, beating Evans 27,393-18,458, earning 59.74% of the vote.

"We had a really good push for Democrats to go out and vote early," Halpin said. "I am glad I voted early because this morning I woke up with a fever and chills so I have been home as a precaution, staying here at the house."

Halpin said he believes the early vote was important.

"I think our push for early vote was really important and resulted in almost half of Rock Island County voting early," he said.

Halpin said due to COVID-19 he believes budget battles will be the key in the upcoming legislative session.