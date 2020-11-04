Halpin wins Illinois House District 72 race again

Mike Halpin, D-Rock Island, may have been home with the chills and trailing in the early results, but he wasn't too worried.
"Those are only election day results," he said Tuesday night, when he was trailing Glen Evans Sr. in early voting. "I know that at last count there are about 40,000 early votes in the county that have not shown up in the results yet. So I am pretty confident that at the end of the day we will be ahead.
Halpin won Rock Island County, beating Evans 27,393-18,458, earning 59.74% of the vote.
"We had a really good push for Democrats to go out and vote early," Halpin said. "I am glad I voted early because this morning I woke up with a fever and chills so I have been home as a precaution, staying here at the house."
Halpin said he believes the early vote was important.
"I think our push for early vote was really important and resulted in almost half of Rock Island County voting early," he said.
Halpin said due to COVID-19 he believes budget battles will be the key in the upcoming legislative session.
If re-elected, Halpin said his top priority will be to pass "a responsible budget that supports our commitment to K-12 education, higher education, our infrastructure and our support programs here in the state of Illinois. When I first got elected, we had gone almost three years without any budget. The clamor from voters to do our job and pass budgets is something I took seriously then and I continue to take seriously (now)."
Halpin said then he plans to guide existing capital projects, such as repairing and resurfacing Andalusia Road, using $20 million in funding he helped secure for the project; and continuing the effort to bring passenger rail to the Quad-Cities.
To improve safety on the Rock River, Halpin filed House Bill 5838, which would appropriate $8 million from Illinois' general fund to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources for the creation of a series of rock ramps, which will decrease the danger created by the dams.
Evans is an ordained minister and a member of Laborers Local 309, where he served as auditor from 2016 to 2018. He could not be reached for comment Tuesday. The District 72 race for the Illinois House is a repeat race of two years ago. Two years ago, Halpin defeated Evans with 62 percent of the vote.
