Hart campaign outlines next steps in Iowa 2nd congressional district recount

According to Hart's campaign and the Iowa Secretary of State's Office, in the coming days each of the 24 counties in the district will establish a three-member recount board. Each board will consist of a representative selected by Rita Hart’s campaign, a representative selected by Mariannette Miller-Meeks’ campaign, and a third representative that is jointly selected by both campaigns.

If the representatives cannot agree on a third person, the Chief Judge of the judicial district will appoint the third panelist.

The campaigns have until 8 a.m. on Wednesday or 8 a.m. Thursday, depending on when the county canvassed its votes, to pick a third member. If they cannot agree, the Chief Judge has two days to appoint the final member.

Once established, the board is responsible for recounting and reexamining ballots that have already been counted by county election officials, going precinct by precinct. The board also determines the method by which each recount is conducted, Moritz said.

Counties have 18 calendar days from their canvass of votes to complete their recounts, which would be Nov. 27 or 28.

Other details shared by Hart's campaign about the recount process include: