Hart leads Miller-Meeks in Iowa 2nd District U.S. House race, with votes yet to count

Health care became a focal issue in the race, with Hart and Miller-Meeks campaigns sparring over each other’s records over support for protecting health insurance coverage for Iowans with pre-existing conditions and handling of the pandemic.

With the recent, expedited confirmation of Trump's third Supreme Court nominee, Justice Amy Coney Barrett, to a majority-conservative court, Democrats worry the court will overturn the Affordable Care Act, the threatened Obama-era health care law being challenged by the Trump administration. Doing so, Democrats argue, will endanger health care for millions of Americans during a global health pandemic. Justices are scheduled to hear arguments in the case next week.

Hart has pledged to build on the successes of the ACA, including protecting coverage for patients with pre-existing medical conditions and allowing young people to stay on their parents’ plans. Hart has also said she would fight to lower prescription drug costs, by allowing Medicaid to directly negotiate lower prices with drug companies. And has said she supports a public option to the ACA as proposed by Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden or a Medicare buy-in, while maintaining private insurance and the employer-based system for people who like their current plan.