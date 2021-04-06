 Skip to main content
Holman elected as Colona's new mayor; newcomers win aldermen races
Holman elected as Colona's new mayor; newcomers win aldermen races

  • Updated
CAMBRIDGE — Richard E. Holman Jr. is the new mayor of Colona. He received 520 votes to 329 for challenger Jimmy B. Dooley Sr.

"I want to thank all the citizens of Colona for voting for me and the ones that didn't vote for me, I want to pull them together and unite them together," Holman said.

"I want to thank all the people that helped me with my campaign, and I'd like to thank Mr. Dooley for running a clean campaign and for the effort he put into his campaign," he continued. "I look forward to serving the people of Colona as their mayor."

Dooley said he thanked the voters for their support.

"I really appreciate it, and I'll be getting ahold of a lot of people who voted for me and thanking them for it," he said.

In contested aldermen races in Colona, Sarah Lack, a newcomer to politics, beat former alderman Mary Carlson 137-113 in the 2nd Ward.

In the 3rd Ward, newcomer Mickey Painter beat incumbent Thomas Jones 109-93.

Holman
