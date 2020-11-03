Illinois Supreme Court Justice Kilbride holding on to seat late Tuesday

Illinois Supreme Court Justice Thomas Kilbride was doing well in a fight to retain his seat late Tuesday in Rock Island and Whiteside counties as well as in state results.

In Rock Island County with 87 percent of the precincts counted, Kilbride had 10,517 votes for retention, or 58.65% of the votes cast, against 7,415 votes, or 41.35%, against retention.

Pre-election day votes in Rock Island County were not yet counted.

In Whiteside County, there were 15,334 votes, or 61% to retain Kilbride, versus 9,805 votes, or 39%, against his retention with all 60 precincts reporting.

Statewide, the Associated Press was reporting late Thursday with 1,103 precincts reporting out of 1,477, that Kilbride had 348,573 votes for retention, or 55.8%, against 276,263, or 44.2% against retention.

Kilbride's campaign for retention and the campaign to remove him have spent more than $11 million combined.