Illinois Supreme Court Justice Kilbride holding on to seat late Tuesday

Illinois Supreme Court Justice Thomas Kilbride was doing well in a fight to retain his seat late Tuesday in Rock Island and Whiteside counties as well as in state results.
In Rock Island County with 87 percent of the precincts counted, Kilbride had 10,517 votes for retention, or 58.65% of the votes cast, against 7,415 votes, or 41.35%, against retention.
Pre-election day votes in Rock Island County were not yet counted.
In Whiteside County, there were 15,334 votes, or 61% to retain Kilbride, versus 9,805 votes, or 39%, against his retention with all 60 precincts reporting.
Statewide, the Associated Press was reporting late Thursday with 1,103 precincts reporting out of 1,477, that Kilbride had 348,573 votes for retention, or 55.8%, against 276,263, or 44.2% against retention.
Kilbride's campaign for retention and the campaign to remove him have spent more than $11 million combined.
Kilbride faces an anti-retention effort from the Citizens for Judicial Fairness, a committee that formed last month and is chaired by James Nowlan, a political commentator, a former state legislator, and a former University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign faculty member.
The anti-retention effort is backed by fiscal conservatives, including Illinois’ wealthiest person Ken Griffin, founder of the hedge fund Citadel, and Richard Uihlein, who are aligned with business interests and the Illinois GOP. Uihlein and his wife Elizabeth co-founded Uline, a distributor of shipping materials
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.