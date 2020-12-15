Incoming Iowa Congress members urge US House leaders reject 2nd district challenge

Miller-Meeks received her certificate of election from Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate last week and has begun making preparation to set up her congressional and district offices.

Hart, a former teacher and state senator from Wheatland, argues the recount was marred by errors, discrepancies and inconsistencies in how ballots were reviewed from county to county, resulting in thousands of ballots with recorded under and over votes not being examined for voter intent. Some counties did complete hand recounts, some did complete machine recounts and some, including Scott County, did a hybrid version of both.

Given the lack of a fair and consistent recount process across the district, Hart said she will ask the Democrat-controlled U.S. House to conduct a full review and hand recount of ballots.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Republicans have blasted Hart's decision to bypass Iowa courts, taking the decision out of the hands of impartial Iowa judges and subjecting it to a partisan process controlled by Pelosi and liberal Democrats.

Hart contends state law does not provide sufficient time to mount an effective challenge in Iowa court, asking a five-judge panel to review the results and do in less than a week what 72 recount board members were unable to do sufficiently in two weeks.