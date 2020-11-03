 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Iowa State Rep. Mommsen appears to retain Iowa House 97 seat
topical alert top story

Iowa State Rep. Mommsen appears to retain Iowa House 97 seat

Mommsen-Zeskey

Norlin Mommsen, left; Ryan Zeskey, right

As of 10:30 p.m., it appeared Iowa State Rep. Norlin Mommsen, R-DeWitt, had obtained a fourth term.

Mommsen, who has held the Iowa House District 97 seat for several years now, had received 5,000 votes, or 62.96%, from 8 precincts reporting in Scott County as of 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Ryan Zeskey, a LeClaire Democrat and a Navy veteran, had received 2,934 votes, or 36.94%, at that time. According to unofficial Scott County voting results Tuesday night, eight write-in votes were cast for the seat.

Precincts in Clinton County, not complete as of 10:15 p.m. Tuesday, showed similar vote totals as Scott County for the Iowa House District 97, a mostly rural district encompassing Camanche, LeClaire and DeWitt, race.

According to unofficial vote totals from Clinton County Tuesday, Mommsen had collected 4,699 votes there, compared to 3,210 for Zelesky. Eight write-in votes were recorded there.

The incumbent said addressing affordable high-speed internet and child care for Iowa families were key issues to attract and bring more young families to Iowa. Mommsen, a DeWitt farmer, also said he opposed a mask mandate in Iowa, while Zeskey has been critical of the state and federal response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The LeClaire stay-at-home father also wanted to expand Highway 30 to four lanes in an effort to facilitate future economic growth through better transportation infrastructure.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Election Day voter impact

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News