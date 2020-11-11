'It's going to be a pretty wild ride,': Miller-Meeks still ahead in Iowa congressional race with recount nearly certain

"When you’re this close, any little change could spell the difference," Gross said.

Just two votes in each of the district's 24 counties would put Hart over the edge, based on the unofficial results.

"Usually, a recount never changes the outcome, except when it’s within 20 to 25 votes at the most," Gross said. "But in this case, it’s hard predicting when you have several hundred vote swings in two precincts that totally miscounted the votes. And I never saw an election change twice after Election Day. We shouldn’t have that kind of flip again, now that counties have canvassed. The odds are with Miller-Meeks ... but 47 votes is well within the range where a recount could have an impact, definitely."

Both Hagle, the U of I professor, and Woodard, the former Iowa Democratic campaign operative, said Hart will want to focus on heavily Democratic Johnson County, where registered Democrats outnumber registered Republicans more than 2-to-1, making up for any Republican registration advantages elsewhere in the district.