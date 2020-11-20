 Skip to main content
King concedes congressional race to Bustos
Esther Joy King

Esther Joy King is running for Congress as a Republican in Illinois' 17th District. 

 SUBMITTED

Esther Joy King, the Republican candidate for Illinois' 17th Congressional District, has conceded the race to U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Moline.

Bustos defeated King in the Nov. 3 general election by 11,526 votes, capturing 52% of the vote to 48% for King. The Associated Press called the race for Bustos on Nov. 5.

King called Bustos Friday morning to concede and congratulate her on winning a fifth term.

"The 2020 election has been like no other election, with increased mail-in ballots, tumultuous voting results, and military ballot delays," King said in a statement Friday. "I committed I would wait until their votes were counted before taking action. Now, with all the votes counted, it is appropriate for me to concede.

"I owe a huge debt of gratitude to my team and the wonderful volunteers who gave of their precious time, energy, and resources to make this effort special," King continued. "It was a hard fought race, and I am proud we focused the election on serving the people of the district instead of playing politics. I called Congresswoman Bustos, congratulated her, and asked her to keep the focus on doing what is right for the people of our district. The ultimate mission remains the same — fighting for the country we want to live in as Americans."

According to Illinois election law, Nov. 17 was the last day mail-in ballots postmarked by Nov. 3 could be counted and included in the final tabulation of votes. The canvassing of elections will take place Dec. 4 in Illinois. 

"Free and fair elections are the foundation of our country," said Eric Anderson, King's campaign manager. "We believe waiting for absentee vote-by-mail ballots and provisional ballots to be counted and reported is appropriate. We constantly tell people every vote counts, and for that to be true we have to make sure every vote is counted.

"The election authorities have done their job in terms of ballot security and ensuring voters were heard."

Cheri Bustos

U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Moline
