King concedes congressional race to Bustos

Esther Joy King, the Republican candidate for Illinois' 17th Congressional District, has conceded the race to U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Moline.

Bustos defeated King in the Nov. 3 general election by 11,526 votes, capturing 52% of the vote to 48% for King. The Associated Press called the race for Bustos on Nov. 5.

King called Bustos Friday morning to concede and congratulate her on winning a fifth term.

"The 2020 election has been like no other election, with increased mail-in ballots, tumultuous voting results, and military ballot delays," King said in a statement Friday. "I committed I would wait until their votes were counted before taking action. Now, with all the votes counted, it is appropriate for me to concede.