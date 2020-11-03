Kurth retains Iowa State House District 89 seat

As of 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, it appeared Monica Kurth will retain her seat in the Iowa State House.

Kurth, a retired community college instructor, had 7,957 votes, or 54.75%, and was leading the race with all 10 precincts reporting at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to unofficial voting results from Scott County.

Kurth, a Democrat, was seeking a third term Tuesday for the Iowa House District 89 seat, which represents the west-central portion of Davenport. She was unchallenged in 2018.

Republican Sean Hanley, a Davenport Realtor, had 6,157 votes, or 42.36%, while no-party candidate Jonathan Vance, director of purchasing and corporate chef for the company that owns Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream Parlor, was in a distant third place with 413 votes, or 2.84%.

Unofficial voting results from Scott County Tuesday night showed seven write-in votes.

The funding level of education in Iowa was a key issue for all three headed into Tuesday’s election.

Kurth has promised to fight for increased funding for public education, while Hanley took issue with Kurth “voting ‘No’ every year on the school funding,” the Davenport man previously said.

Vance also called for increasing education funding, rather than voting on party lines.

