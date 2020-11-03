Lane retains Scott County Sheriff's seat

Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane retained his seat over challenger Pete Bawden.

"When you run for re-election, it’s truly just a referendum on your past performance and I think that I can say that the voters are pretty happy with what they saw," Lane said Tuesday night after the results were finalized.

It marked the second time Lane and Bawden have squared off in the sheriff's race. Both ran in the 2016 general election to replace retired Sheriff Dennis Conard.

Lane took office in January 2017.

In the 2016 general election Lane, a Republican, got 45,865 votes, or 56.79 percent, while Bawden, a Democrat, finished with 34,741 votes, or 43.01 percent.

Lane, 52, started with the Scott County Sheriff's Department in January 1989 as a correctional officer at the Scott County Jail. He served as a sheriff’s deputy in Johnson County in 1990 before returning to Scott County in 1991.

Lane returned to the Scott County Sheriff's Department a few years later as an accident re-constructionist before serving as the department's head of the Special Operations Unit, which focuses on narcotics enforcement. He also was a patrol lieutenant when he served as commander of the Special Operations Unit.