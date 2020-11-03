 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Live updates on the Election 2020
topical alert top story

Live updates on the Election 2020

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
103120-qc-nws-earlyvoting-007

An election judge takes information from voters at the Rock Island County office building Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, in Rock Island.

 MEG MCLAUGHLIN

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News