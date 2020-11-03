Madunic in lead in Rock Island County Circuit Clerk’s race but votes still being counted

With about 56% of the vote counted late Tuesday, Republican Brandi McGuire-Madunic was leading in the Rock Island County Circuit Clerk’s race.
She faces Tammy Weikert, the Democratic incumbent.
As of 9:53 p.m. Tuesday, Madunic had 7,526 votes, with 67 of the 120 Rock Island County precincts reporting, according to the Rock Island County Clerk’s Office. That was about 60.46% of the votes tallied at that time. Weikert had 4,921 or 39.54% of the votes.
Pre-election day votes were not yet counted.
Weikert has been circuit clerk for five years, and has worked in the office for 23.
In May Weikert laid off 15 clerks, citing the loss of revenue caused by the pandemic’s reduction in court filings. She said later that all AFSCME employees were rehired.
A short time after the layoffs, Weikert was among several county officials who asked not to receive a budgeted pay increase.
"I was inspired to run for Rock Island County circuit clerk when I heard the news of the poor handling of the layoffs of clerks and the unacceptable working conditions," McGuire-Madunic said ahead of the election. "Our public employees deserve better.”
McGuire-Madunic founded the nonprofit Ribbonsforkellsey. It supplies anti-suffocation pillows to children with seizures and weighted blankets to children with autism.
She received the Quad-Cities "Advocate of the Year" award in 2014.
McGuire-Madunic unsuccessfully challenged District 72 state Rep. Mike Halpin, D-Rock Island, in 2016.
McGuire-Madunic sued the Sherrard School District in 2014, contending district officials violated the Americans with Disabilities Act by not letting her epileptic daughter have her service dog at school. McGuire-Madunic’s case was successful and she was awarded a $75,000 settlement.
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.