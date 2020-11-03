Madunic in lead in Rock Island County Circuit Clerk’s race but votes still being counted

With about 56% of the vote counted late Tuesday, Republican Brandi McGuire-Madunic was leading in the Rock Island County Circuit Clerk’s race.

She faces Tammy Weikert, the Democratic incumbent.

As of 9:53 p.m. Tuesday, Madunic had 7,526 votes, with 67 of the 120 Rock Island County precincts reporting, according to the Rock Island County Clerk’s Office. That was about 60.46% of the votes tallied at that time. Weikert had 4,921 or 39.54% of the votes.

Pre-election day votes were not yet counted.

Weikert has been circuit clerk for five years, and has worked in the office for 23.

In May Weikert laid off 15 clerks, citing the loss of revenue caused by the pandemic’s reduction in court filings. She said later that all AFSCME employees were rehired.

A short time after the layoffs, Weikert was among several county officials who asked not to receive a budgeted pay increase.