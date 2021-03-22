Mayoral races up for grabs in Viola, Joy, Keithsburg and Alexis

Why are you running? I loved doing it the first eight years I did it and I feel there’s other things that could be done so I wanted to run again. Right now I’m not sure what they got done and what they haven’t. There were some things I planned to do, water lines and stuff, hydrants, and shut offs. I don’t know what all they got done in the four years I was off. Me and the boys got along real well before — I helped when I could.

What would you focus on, and hope to accomplish? It’s hard to say what you’re going to do when you're in there until you see what’s got to be done, and what the board thinks has got to be done. I just feel like I could do a good job since I've been in there before and I listen to what people have to say. Everybody wants to do stuff to try to help the town and make it better. The board has to give the ‘ok’. A lot of people think the mayor is the boss — they think he can do what he wants to do and you can’t. All I do (as president) is run the meetings and break the ties — make sure the people that work for the village are doing their job.