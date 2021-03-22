Mayoral races up for grabs in Viola, Joy, Keithsburg and Alexis

The consolidated election is coming up on April 6. Mercer County has four towns with contested mayoral elections including Viola, Joy, Keithsburg and Alexis, others are not contested, or have no candidate running for the seat. Cities, villages and townships will vote on city clerks, aldermen seats, road commissioners, trustees, school board members, library trustees, fire protection district trustees and various township seats. Two public questions will be asked, those in Mercer Township will decide if ATVs and UTVs with legal drivers can operate on designated Mercer Township Highways; and Sherrard Public Library District resident will vote on a proposition to increase the annual public library tax rate from .15% to .19%.
The following highlights notable races throughout the county:
Aledo
The single contested race for City of Aledo is for the Ward 4 Alderman seat. Incumbent Terry Bewley, is being challenged by Robert “Jay” Doherty.
Incumbent mayor, Christopher Hagloch is running uncontested. He was elected to the position in April 2013. Other uncontested races for Aledo include City Clerk, Jarod Dale; City Treasurer, Sandy Bull, Ward 1 Alderman, Zachary Frick; Ward 2 Alderman, Linda Sarabasa, Ward 3 Alderman, Barry Cooper. Incumbent Ila Bertrand, Ward 1, did not re-run for the seat.
Keithsburg
The incumbent mayor of Keithsburg, Allen Henshaw, is being challenged by Sharon Reason, for the title. Both are independent.
Also contested — six run for three “Alderman At Large” seats, Janet Occhi; Donnie Cox; Nila Carle; Melonie McLaughlin; Lisa Wessels; and Chad Weeks (all independent).
Uncontested Keithsburg races include Kayla Hillman, Independent, for city clerk, and Lucinda Diehl for city treasurer.
New Boston
A Ward 3 Alderman seat has two running, Keith Schreurs Jr., and Christian King. Mayor Chris DeFrieze is up for re-election, uncontested.
Other uncontested races include: Ward 1 Alderman, Mark Fourdyce, and Ward 2 Alderman Doug Ramer; another Ward 2 Alderman seat has no candidate running.
Alexis
Running for Village President are Rick Benson and Dale Oberhaus.
Five are running for three open Village Trustee seats, Dan Blake, Madison Blake, Julie Corben Van Fleet, Moses Anderson, and Jesse Hare.
Joy
Incumbent Mark Heater is being challenged by Todd Heath for Joy Village President.
Five are running for three 4-year term seats, Paul Hampton, Noah Livermore, Joshua McKinney, Joe Hunt and Katherine Leonard.
Both Cindy Britton and Don Wilken are running for one unexpired 2-year term on the village board.
Matherville
The village of Matherville has no contested races - Larry “Pete” Adams is running for Village president, Anne Slavish is the only one running for Village treasurer. A Village Clerk seat remains unfilled. Three are running for the three available Village Trustee chairs, Jason Schiess, Shayne Neubert, and Alexander Johnson.
North Henderson
Carol Rogers is unopposed for Village president. Charles Schultz, Cheryl Stevens, and Angie Chandlee are running for three Village Trustee seats.
Reynolds
Joseph E. DeMarlie is running uncontested for the of title Village president. Mark Allen is running for the Village Clerk position. Three are running for the three, 4-year term seats available Village Trustee seats; Richard Curry, Marcus Bolt, and Chris Rowe. Justin Tyler Fuhr is running for the single unexpired 2-year term Village Trustee spot.
Seaton
Scott Springer is running uncontested for Village president. Three are running for three available Village Trustee setas; Robert Springer, Mike Roberts, and Randy Kaufman.
Sherrard
Sherrard has no candidate on the ballot to fill the vacant Village president seat. Two are running for three open Village Trustee seats, leaving one vacant, Shawn Wyant and Stephanie Dobbeleare.
Viola
Incumbent Kirk Doonan is being challenged by Michael Lester for Village Mayor. Village Clerk is uncontested, Marilyn Carrico. Three are running for the three open seats as Village Trustees, Gayle Taylor, Perry Whan, and Scott Barber.
Village of Windsor (New Windsor)
James M. Starcevich is unchallenged for the role of Village president; Claudine D. Johnson is running uncontested for Village clerk; Three are vying for the three open 4-year term Village Trustee seats, Steve Burton, Dennis Loving and David D. Willems.
Contested races at the township level
Joe Lower, and Michael T. Nelson are running for Green highway commissioner.
Five vie for four open Township Trustee spots, Jeffery Whittington, Karen King, Randy Slater, Chris Johnston, and Susan DeBlock.
Mercer Township has four open seats, eight are on the ballot, Jeff L. McWhorter, Phyllis Bewley, Jim Welch, Thomas T. Lloyd, Mark W. Bieri, Eric Skinner, Larry Bull and John Swearingen.
New Boston Township Highway Commissioner will be decided between Nathan Frieden and Doug Giles.
Perryton Township Highway Commissioner has two candidates, Andrew Lower and David Lloyd.
School board races
Mercer County School board to serve an unexpired 2-year term, two seats, Michael Bowns and Mark W. Bieri; 4-year term, four seats, Talbert T. Balmer, Jr., Donald Yates, Jason L. Monson and Julie A. Wagner.
Rockridge School District, 4-year term, four vacancies, Greg C. Marty and Thomas E. Parchert.
Sherrard School District, to serve an unexpired 2-year term, two seats, Rhys E. Fullerlove, and Troy Wolford; 4-year term, four seats, John Cabor, Robert D. Helm, Kimberly D. DeBlock, and a spot for a write-in vote.
United School District, 4-year term, four seats up, Daniel Joseph Ott, Daniel M. Toops, Amelia Tierney, Henry R. “Hank” Shimmin, and Jill Marie Jenks.
Alwood School District has three open seats to serve 4-year terms, Amber Wirt, David B. Althaus, Leigh Brinson, Scott L. Francis and Heather Poppy.
Candidates of contested mayoral and village president races were asked to respond to biographical and issue questions, and send in a photo of themselves. Mark Heater, Joy village president candidate, did not respond.
In the order they appear on the ballot:
Keithsburg - Mayor
Allen Henshaw
Family: Married 40 years, 4 children, 3 grandchildren
Education: High School graduate
Occupation: Worked 37 years for the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, retired site superintendent from Big River State Forest Complex.
Political experience: Mayor of Keithsburg for the past 8+ years and previous Alderman for 6+ months.
Why are you running? During my current time as mayor we have established many projects. These projects include a new water tower, Veterans memorial park, storm sewer pumping system, improvements to city campground (additional sites with full hook-ups, shelter and playground). I'm proud of all the support from the citizens and look forward in continuing improving the campground, and the city infrastructure.
What would you focus on, and hope to accomplish? Infrastructure. Continue working with engineers in improving the water quality by building water filtration system, water mains and replacing hydrants through grants. Other areas of focus include working with "Rebuild Illinois Program" in improving our city streets.
Sharon L. Reason
Family: 5 children, married to Clarence Reason for 65 years
Occupation: Retired as community association manager of Brittany Estates in Leesburg, Florida.
Political experience: I was city clerk of Keithsburg from 1977 to 1997 and then elected mayor of Keithsburg from 1998 to 2006.
Why are you running? I am running for Mayor in hopes of improving the city. The floods have really taken a toll on our community. I feel we need to have cleanup days and improve our streets and pull our community together.
What would you focus on, and hope to accomplish? I would like to see some new businesses and support our local businesses and bring in more tourism. We have a beautiful campground right along the Mississippi River and two boat ramps. I will always do my best to serve the citizens of Keithsburg.
Alexis - Village President
Rick Benson
Family: wife Kim, son Christopher, daughter Erin, son-in-law Alex, 3 grandchildren
Education: Alexis High School, Carl Sandburg College, Western University
Occupation: Retired, 18 years police officer and 40 years business owner
Political experience: Former member United School Board, 10 years member Alexis Village Board
Why are you running? To make sure the streets, water, and sewer of our Village are properly maintained. To manage the fiscal responsibilities of the Village. To maintain our high level of employees. To make sure the history of our Village is always alive. And to encourage growth of existing businesses and promote new business whenever possible.
Discuss the issues you feel need to be addressed. Maintaining and updating the infrastructure of our Village.
What would you focus on, and hope to accomplish? Continued updating of the Village and maintaining the high level of current employees.
Dale Oberhaus
Family: Wife, “Dee”, 4 kids between them, and grandkids
Education: GED
Occupation: Worked at Maytag Refrigeration in Galesburg for 30 years, now retired
Political experience: Mayor previously for 8 years, out of it last 4 years
Why are you running? I loved doing it the first eight years I did it and I feel there’s other things that could be done so I wanted to run again. Right now I’m not sure what they got done and what they haven’t. There were some things I planned to do, water lines and stuff, hydrants, and shut offs. I don’t know what all they got done in the four years I was off. Me and the boys got along real well before — I helped when I could.
What would you focus on, and hope to accomplish? It’s hard to say what you’re going to do when you're in there until you see what’s got to be done, and what the board thinks has got to be done. I just feel like I could do a good job since I've been in there before and I listen to what people have to say. Everybody wants to do stuff to try to help the town and make it better. The board has to give the ‘ok’. A lot of people think the mayor is the boss — they think he can do what he wants to do and you can’t. All I do (as president) is run the meetings and break the ties — make sure the people that work for the village are doing their job.
Joy - Village president
Mark Heater
Occupation: I began working for the Village of Joy, November of 2012 in the Maintenance Department.
Political Experience: In 2018, I became a Village Trustee. Then, two years ago, April 17, 2019, I was elected as Village President.
Why are you running? I enjoy serving the residents of Joy. In the last two years so many changes have taken place. The Village of Joy residents have patiently endured a major water/treatment plant project. We now have new water mains throughout the town, a new beautiful water tower and a new water treatment plant. The setbacks have been many, but I am confident the project will be worth the wait.
What would you focus on, and hope to accomplish? I would love to be your Village President for the next two years, to see this project to completion, but I cannot do it without you. I am asking for your vote in the upcoming April 6, 2021 election.
Todd Heath
Family: Married to Teresa Heath 27 years. Four kids.
Education: High School Diploma
Occupation: InterCon Construction, Foreman, Operating Engineers Local 150
Political experience: Previous Village President for 5 years, 2012-2017.
Why are you running? I’m running for Village president to make sure the residents of the Village of Joy are all treated equally. To finish the Water Project the Village started six years ago.
What would you focus on, and hope to accomplish? Finishing of the Water Project. Trusting in the people the Village Board hire for the water project. Bringing the community together to do projects in the Village. (Park/Sidewalks/Joy Fest and Car Show)
Viola - Village president
Kirk W. Doonan
Family: Married for 38 years to my wife Annette; we have two grown children and three grandchildren
Education: Graduated from Winola High School and attended Purdue University completing a short-term agricultural course.
Occupation: I am employed by Nutrien Ag Solutions Viola as the operations coordinator
Political Experience: My experience includes 12 years as trustee and 20 years as president of the Village of Viola. I served on the Viola Fire Department for over 15 years. I am currently active on the Mercer County Better Together Board. In previous years I was active on the Trinity PHAB-Pre-Hospital Advisory Board and volunteered as an EMT.
Why are you running? I am running again to continue to fulfill the plans laid out for the reconstruction and development of the Viola Downtown area by the University of Illinois urban planning class and the citizens of Viola. I am a lifelong resident of Viola and have worked and volunteered in many capacities. As the Viola Board members and I hope to continue work with local and state politicians and local stakeholders to develop and obtain funding for the downtown area rebuilding. Viola is in a favorable position in Mercer County being located at the intersection of US 67 and State Route 17, a high traffic area in the county. My plans are also to continue to work with the Board to optimize the use of Viola’s TIF district to attract and retain business. We are also working on repairing and installing new sidewalks
What would you focus on, and hope to accomplish? Fiscally responsible the village budget has always been in the black and the only borrowed money was for the lagoon project at 1.4% interest and 500,000 forgiven. My experiences and Village projects completed (and some work-in-progress) include: Experience; Set appropriations and budgets, manage employees, appoint and oversee committee’s within the village board, revised and computerize village ordinances, implementing and annexing the Casey’s Store, Dollar General and City Limits for increased sales tax revenue for the Village; the development of TIF District for Viola; projects include: building of new Water Tower, completed, installation of new water main along Highway 67; completed working with State and EPA officials on the update of sewer lagoon a $1.7 million project which has been completed, converted old Farmers State Bank bank building into new village hall with mostly volunteer labor — at the same time we negotiated a deal on an old building and ground behind the new village hall to erect a new fire station; relining of all sewer mains using IKE grant.
Michael Lester
Family: Wife: Sherri, children: Crystal, Jacob & Morgan
Education: Winola High School, United States Army 1984-1986
Occupation: Machinist
Political experience: Viola Village Board (2015-2019), President Viola Cemetery Committee (2019)
Why are you running? I think we need a change to come up with different ideas as how to move forward with the progression of our village. Mayor Doonan has done a commendable job with the advancement of the village progress (water treatment updates, razing of the dilapidated buildings etc. )
Discuss the issues you feel need to be addressed. Clearly, the state of the town (decrepit buildings), but now that those have been addressed the fact that there are no businesses to replace those buildings and take up the space, no future outlook of businesses coming in and helping Viola grow and expand and losing the few small businesses we currently have.
What would you focus on, and hope to accomplish? Getting new businesses, perhaps chains as in Mother Hubbard’s Cupboard (ie: laundromat services), larger car dealer like perhaps Mills or Key, some services like chiropractic, eye care, and dentistry that would assist with elderly care and those don’t have access to these services in larger towns.