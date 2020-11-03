McCombie appears to be on her way to another win in Illinois House District 71

SAVANNA — Two familiar foes squared off for the right to serve District 71 in the Illinois House. The district includes parts of Rock Island, Henry, Whiteside and Carroll counties, including the city of Sterling.
Incumbent State Rep. Tony McCombie, R-Savanna, again appears to have a commanding lead over Dixon resident Joan Padilla.
McCombie defeated Padilla in the November 2018 general election with 59% of the vote. McCombie, the former mayor of Savanna, had 57% of the vote in Rock Island County and 62% in Henry County.
She was not overconfident of being elected for a third term when reached Friday afternoon. Still, Tuesday night, by 9 p.m. things were looking optimistic for her.
McCombie said she did not know if "surprised" was the right word in terms of such a lead early when reached at her home Tuesday night, when she led with 18,503-10,581, or 61-39%.
"I am extremely grateful for the spread so far," she said. "From what we just saw, it said only 40% was in. I think the results certainly indicate that the families feel I am the right person to be in the seat.
"The families of the 71st believe in an advocate that will work across the aisle to bring political and structural reform. A representative that will advocate for common sense solutions to the state's most pressing problems," she added in a statement.
She also thanked her workers and supporters.
Prior to the election, McCombie had no trouble listing her goals. And she prides herself in working with both parties.
“We can improve our state; we can compete with our neighbors; we can grow our population; and we need structural, political reform," McCombie said then. "I've been lucky to have built good relationships around the state on both sides of the aisle."
If re-elected, McCombie said one of her priorities will be to again try to pass the law she previously sponsored that would increase penalties for an attack on a Department of Children and Family Services worker.
The bill was introduced in memory of Pam Knight, a DCFS worker who was brutally beaten while trying to take a 2-year-old child into protective custody in Dixon. Knight died from her injuries in February 2018 after being in a coma for months.
Dixon’s Padilla was not reached for comment. She did say beforehand she announced her candidacy in July 2019, that her passion for her community didn't end just because of the loss in 2018.
