McCombie appears to be on her way to another win in Illinois House District 71

SAVANNA — Two familiar foes squared off for the right to serve District 71 in the Illinois House. The district includes parts of Rock Island, Henry, Whiteside and Carroll counties, including the city of Sterling.

Incumbent State Rep. Tony McCombie, R-Savanna, again appears to have a commanding lead over Dixon resident Joan Padilla.

McCombie defeated Padilla in the November 2018 general election with 59% of the vote. McCombie, the former mayor of Savanna, had 57% of the vote in Rock Island County and 62% in Henry County.

She was not overconfident of being elected for a third term when reached Friday afternoon. Still, Tuesday night, by 9 p.m. things were looking optimistic for her.

McCombie said she did not know if "surprised" was the right word in terms of such a lead early when reached at her home Tuesday night, when she led with 18,503-10,581, or 61-39%.

"I am extremely grateful for the spread so far," she said. "From what we just saw, it said only 40% was in. I think the results certainly indicate that the families feel I am the right person to be in the seat.