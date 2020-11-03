Mohr defeats Gleason to keep Iowa House District 94 seat

Republican incumbent Gary Mohr, of Bettendorf, retained his seat in the Iowa House of Representatives from District 94, defeating Democrat Marie Gleason, of Pleasant Valley.

The vote was 12,033, or 55% for Mohr, to 9,718, or 44.6% for Gleason, according to unofficial totals from Scott County.

The district includes Bettendorf, Riverdale, Panorama Park and Pleasant Valley Township.

Mohr is a retired community college administrator who will begin his third term. He is chairman of the House Appropriations Committee.

Gleason, a retired John Deere human resources project manager, unsuccessfully ran against State Sen. Roby Smith in 2018, losing 53% to 47%.

During the campaign, the candidates said they share the same priorities — pledging to fight for strong public schools, affordable health care and good-paying jobs — but differed on how to accomplish those goals.

Mohr, chairman of the budget-writing House Appropriations Committee, said he wanted to continue investments made by the Iowa Legislature this past session in K-12 education and broadband expansion, while holding the line on government spending.

He said he's for "balancing budgets, living within our means, not raising taxes."