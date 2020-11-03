Mohr defeats Gleason to keep Iowa House District 94 seat

Republican incumbent Gary Mohr, of Bettendorf, retained his seat in the Iowa House of Representatives from District 94, defeating Democrat Marie Gleason, of Pleasant Valley.
The vote was 12,033, or 55% for Mohr, to 9,718, or 44.6% for Gleason, according to unofficial totals from Scott County.
The district includes Bettendorf, Riverdale, Panorama Park and Pleasant Valley Township.
Mohr is a retired community college administrator who will begin his third term. He is chairman of the House Appropriations Committee.
Gleason, a retired John Deere human resources project manager, unsuccessfully ran against State Sen. Roby Smith in 2018, losing 53% to 47%.
During the campaign, the candidates said they share the same priorities — pledging to fight for strong public schools, affordable health care and good-paying jobs — but differed on how to accomplish those goals.
Mohr, chairman of the budget-writing House Appropriations Committee, said he wanted to continue investments made by the Iowa Legislature this past session in K-12 education and broadband expansion, while holding the line on government spending.
He said he's for "balancing budgets, living within our means, not raising taxes."
Gleason argued that school funding and past increases have not been enough for schools to keep up with inflation and avoid program and service cuts.
On health care, Gleason said legislation is needed to protect Iowans with pre-existing health conditions from being denied or priced out of coverage.
She criticized Mohr's vote against an amendment to a 2020 budget bill, HF 2643, aimed at protecting insurance coverage for Iowans with pre-existing health conditions.
She also called him out for voting in favor of a 2018 bill that allowed Wellmark and the Iowa Farm Bureau to create so-called "skinny," non-insurance health care plans that are not subject to state and federal regulations.
Mohr, meanwhile, argues Gleason signed a pledge supporting defunding police, which Gleason staunchly denies.
The broad "America’s Goals" statement that Future Now, a left-leaning nonpartisan issues group, has asked candidates to sign makes no reference to cutting police funding, according to Future Now and the Associated Press.
"I support law enforcement and do not support defunding the police," Gleason said.
