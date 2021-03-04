Moline mayoral candidates cast different visions of the last four years

Moline mayoral candidates Stephanie Acri and Sangeetha Rayapati faced off in a debate Thursday night, each professing to be the better choice to lead the city toward stability and economic growth.
The debate, sponsored by Insight, the business Journal of the Quad-Cities, the Dispatch-Argus and United Way of the Quad Cities, was moderated by Quad-City Times, Dispatch-Argus and Insight Executive Editor Matt Christensen.
In her opening statement, incumbent Mayor Stephanie Acri said it's been an honor to serve the residents of Moline for 10 years, the first six spent as alderman at-large. She said she had delivered on promises made in her 2017 campaign of increased transparency, improved infrastructure and support to the city's business partners.
"Our infrastructure is our most important city asset," Acri said. "We've seen an extraordinary shift in our roadways with John Deere Road expansion and the I-74 Bridge construction."
Acri, who owns Evans Premium Manufacturing, said her experience as a small business owner gave her a better understanding on what it took to support Moline's businesses to expand economic growth, how to manage budgets and taxpayer dollars. Each year she has been mayor, Acri said the city council has approved a balanced budget, the property tax rate has been lowered and the city's debt has been reduced from $52 million to $27 million.
Rayapati said it was time for the city to break free from a tumultuous four years of staff turnover at City Hall, stalled economic growth and failed partnerships.
"I'm in this race to make life better for all of us, and I truly believe in order to do that, we need to change our city leadership and revitalize our town with new perspectives and ideas that will help turn the page on the chaos and damage of the last four years," Rayapati said.
"I'm a partner, collaborator, listener, doer and public servant. My years of service have taught me what is possible to expect from local leadership."
Rayapati is school board president of the Moline-Coal Valley School District and a music professor at Augustana College, where she has taught for 19 years. She said community engagement was just as important as detailed budget work.
"I've learned that scandal-free employee relations are integral to attracting and retaining top talent," Rayapati said. "It's time for Moline to fulfill its potential; it's time for a positive change in leadership, and I am ready to help Moline do that."
When asked about the decision to sever the city's partnership with Western Illinois University, Acri stood behind her decision, saying the city has struggled to see progress over the past four years with the school.
Rayapati disagreed. She said issues with higher education in Illinois were made worse in 2017 with the loss of MAP grant funding, which led to masses of college students leaving the state.
"The recruitment issue that's been cited is very complicated," she said. "There are a lot of variables and questions that have to be asked about why we see the situation we see. We shouldn't be picking public fights with people who are supposed to be a collaborative partner."
Staff turnover was a flash point between the candidates. Acri defended the multiple resignations, terminations and early retirements among senior level staff at City Hall in the past two years.
"An important responsibility of the mayor is to advocate on behalf of the taxpayers, the residents and the businesses of Moline," she said.
Acri said turnover had not necessarily been a bad thing for the city since it resulted in some excellent new leaders.
"They are the outcome of that turnover," she said, and denied the existence of a bad work environment at City Hall. "I don't think it's my responsibility to explain why someone has left."
Rayapati said in organizational leadership, "It is very telling when employees are willing to give up the benefits they have earned, to retire earlier than they planned."
"Mayor Acri talks quite a bit about what the people want and what the people want is stability," Rayapati said, noting Acri sets the tone of the city work environment.
"The constant turnover of staff and the public fights that are picked by elected leaders degrades the trust the community has in its leaders. Anybody who wants a job in Moline is going to do their research about this town, and I think it's shortsighted we will get the cream of the crop with all of this baggage we have around employment in our city."
Acri defended the city's use of outsourcing legal services with Ancel Glink, P.C., saying the move has saved the city $75,000. Rayapati challenged Acri, saying the reality is that outsourcing legal services has cost the city $176,000 more in the past two years.
In closing, Acri said she knows the importance of accountability, has a "true dedication to transparency" and has fiscal responsibility.
Rayapati said residents "can do better than the last four years."
