Moline mayoral candidates cast different visions of the last four years

When asked about the decision to sever the city's partnership with Western Illinois University, Acri stood behind her decision, saying the city has struggled to see progress over the past four years with the school.

Rayapati disagreed. She said issues with higher education in Illinois were made worse in 2017 with the loss of MAP grant funding, which led to masses of college students leaving the state.

"The recruitment issue that's been cited is very complicated," she said. "There are a lot of variables and questions that have to be asked about why we see the situation we see. We shouldn't be picking public fights with people who are supposed to be a collaborative partner."

Staff turnover was a flash point between the candidates. Acri defended the multiple resignations, terminations and early retirements among senior level staff at City Hall in the past two years.

"An important responsibility of the mayor is to advocate on behalf of the taxpayers, the residents and the businesses of Moline," she said.

Acri said turnover had not necessarily been a bad thing for the city since it resulted in some excellent new leaders.