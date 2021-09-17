Muscatine mayoral candidate tries to woo voters with song

MUSCATINE --- Chad Bishop acknowledges he is not an aspiring musical artist, and that a million-dollar record deal is not likely in his future.
But Bishop feels he needs a way to capture the attention of voters in Muscatine’s mayoral race. So the video professional has made two music videos and published them on his YouTube channel and Facebook page.
In a song titled “Mr. Marmalade Mayor” that seems unlikely to earn Bishop a Grammy but may turn some heads --- and ears, he sings:
“When I’m walking down 2nd Street, thinking people first with the ones I meet, knowing division isn’t the way, trust and unity is still OK.”
“I’m going to have to get the nontraditional voters in a lot of ways,” Bishop said Friday, adding that during a recent public event he received a warm response from people who he figured were not typical mayor election voters. “I’m going at it that route: I’m trying to stand out a little bit. I’m going with my authentic self.”
Bishop also posted to his website a video with the song, “Rock the Vote,” which is a play off the Queen rock classic “We Will Rock You.”
Bishop said he has a “tongue-in-cheek” sense of humor about himself, but pledged that if elected mayor, he would be “deadpan serious” in his service.