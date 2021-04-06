 Skip to main content
Newcomer joins three incumbents on Geneseo school board
GENESEO SCHOOL BOARD

Newcomer joins three incumbents on Geneseo school board

CAMBRIDGE — Three of four Geneseo School Board incumbents will retain their seats after Tuesday's balloting in which six candidates vied for four spots.

Those winning election were Barry L. Snodgrass, 949 votes; Heather DeBrock, 922; newcomer Kane Causemaker, 888; and Karen Urick, 877. Snodgrass is currently board president, and DeBrock is vice president. Urick is also an incumbent.

Other vote-getters were incumbent James Ash, 593, and challenger Keith Buennig, 590.

Results are unofficial until provisional ballots are counted.

