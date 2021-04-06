Newcomer joins three winners on Geneseo school board

CAMBRIDGE — Four of six candidates for Geneseo School Board were elected in Tuesday's balloting, including three of four incumbents.

Those winning election were Barry L. Snodgrass, 949 votes; Heather DeBrock, 922; newcomer Kane Causemaker, 888; and Karen Urick, 877. Snodgrass is currently board president, and DeBrock is vice president. Urick is also an incumbent.

Other vote-getters were incumbent James Ash, 593, and challenger Keith Buennig, 590.

Results are unofficial until provisional ballots are counted.

