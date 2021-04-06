Newcomer wins seat on Orion school board

CAMBRIDGE — Newcomer Heather Carlson Hoftender tallied more votes than her fellow candidates for Orion school board Tuesday.
Hoftender had 338 votes and incumbent Aaron Kayser had 315 votes to win the two available seats in Western Township. Brandon Cooper had 305 votes.
Cooper and Kayser were the incumbents. Although three seats were up for election, only two of the three candidates could be elected because of residency requirements. All are from Western Township, and no more than three total can be on the board from any one township. Board member Karl Kane is also from Western Township and was not up for reelection this year.
Results are unofficial until provisional votes are counted.