Ottens, Vandermyde, Swanson win mayoral races in Whiteside County

Wendy Ottens, Scott Vandermyde and Steven Swanson were elected as mayors of Fulton, Morrison and Prophetstown on Tuesday during Whiteside County municipal elections.

Ottens defeated Kevin Wright 318-156 in the election for mayor of Fulton, Vandermyde won election with a 473-105 advantage against Vernon Tervelt in Morrison and the incumbent Swanson defeated John Leoni 212-119 in the Prophetstown race for mayor.

Steven Dyson, meanwhile, beat Edwin Welch 217-117 in the race for Albany village president.

Most races in the county were uncontested.

Paul Banker was elected Ward 4 alderman in Fulton by 112-74 margin against Teresa Decker.

Larry Dessing won the Ward 1 alderman race in Prophetstown, beating Dale Etheridge 82-68.

Eric Fish (701 votes), Dan Portz (628) and Jane Orman-Luker (525) won the three seats on the River Bend CUSD No. 2 board, finishing ahead of Brandon Snyder (436).

As they did in Rock Island County, Kimberly Stevens, Jeffrey Swan and Fritz Larsen were the top three vote-getters for the three seats as Black Hawk College District No. 503 trustees. Robert Haak took fourth.