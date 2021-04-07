Ottens, Vandermyde, Swanson win mayoral races in Whiteside County

Wendy Ottens, Scott Vandermyde and Steven Swanson were elected as mayors of Fulton, Morrison and Prophetstown on Tuesday during Whiteside County municipal elections.
Ottens defeated Kevin Wright 318-156 in the election for mayor of Fulton, Vandermyde won election with a 473-105 advantage against Vernon Tervelt in Morrison and the incumbent Swanson defeated John Leoni 212-119 in the Prophetstown race for mayor.
Steven Dyson, meanwhile, beat Edwin Welch 217-117 in the race for Albany village president.
Most races in the county were uncontested.
Paul Banker was elected Ward 4 alderman in Fulton by 112-74 margin against Teresa Decker.
Larry Dessing won the Ward 1 alderman race in Prophetstown, beating Dale Etheridge 82-68.
Eric Fish (701 votes), Dan Portz (628) and Jane Orman-Luker (525) won the three seats on the River Bend CUSD No. 2 board, finishing ahead of Brandon Snyder (436).
As they did in Rock Island County, Kimberly Stevens, Jeffrey Swan and Fritz Larsen were the top three vote-getters for the three seats as Black Hawk College District No. 503 trustees. Robert Haak took fourth.
In a six-person race for three seats as Albany village trustees, Joyce Tegeler (185 votes), Richard "Floyd" Boston (177) and Brandi Lee Tiesman (162) won seats, outpolling Wiley Blasdell (128), Michelle Butt (124) and Mark Totty (99). Phillip Lemke defeated Jason Watts 204-129 in the race for the unexpired two-year term as Albany village trustee.
Justin Knott won a three-way race for Fulton Township highway commissioner. He received 258 votes, while David Damhoff got 188 and Daniel James Mitchell had 79.
Carol Franks (145 votes), Helene Schulze (130) and Sherry Pilon (99) were elected as Erie Public Library trustees, finishing ahead of Gary Farral (80) and Kim Dollieslager (54).
Nels Carlson (332 votes) and Jennifer Sleeman (210) won the two Prophetstown Fire Protection District trustee full-term seats, finishing ahead of Richard Buell (178). James Thompson defeated Ronald Hanson 239-207 for the unexpired two-year term as Prophetstown Fire Protection District trustee.
They city of Morrison approved the restoration tax levy proposition by a 301-248 count.