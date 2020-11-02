Paustian wins re-election to hold on to Iowa House District 92 seat, defeating Kakert

Republicans on Tuesday dashed Democrats' efforts to flip a Scott County seat in their attempts to regain a majority in the Iowa House of Representatives.

Republican incumbent Ross Paustian of Walcott held onto his Iowa House District 92 seat against a challenge from Democrat Jennifer Kakert of Blue Grass.

Paustian received 9,296 votes to Kakert's 7,302, with all precincts counted, according to unofficial results.

"Just very pleased," Paustian said. "There was certainly a lot of concern. ... We got outspent tremendously. I think in the end a good message wins out against all of the out-of-state money that came. That message being conservative budgeting, tax reform."

A first-time candidate, Kakert ran pledging to be a moderate, Democratic voice in a Republican-controlled Iowa Legislature.

Paustian ran on a familiar platform of cutting taxes and holding the reins on government spending.

Paustian has been in and out of office since 2010 in a section of Scott County that includes the rural, western part of the county, along with Eldridge and parts of north and west Davenport.