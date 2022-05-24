 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SCOTT COUNTY PRIMARY

Public safety a key topic ahead of Scott County Board of Supervisors June 7 primary

  • Updated
  • 0

An open seat and the handling of a key public safety decision have spurred an unusually crowded primary field for three seats on Scott County Board of Supervisors this election cycle.

Voters will winnow the field of five Democrats and four Republicans to three of each party in the June 7 primary election. Early voting is already underway.

Two incumbent supervisors — Brison Kinzer, an electrician and construction trainer from Blue Grass, and Republican John Maxwell, a dairy farm owner from Donahue — are running for reelection.

Democratic Supervisor Ken Croken is running for an Iowa House seat and not seeking re-election.

The four Democratic newcomers running for the supervisor seats are:

  • Karl Drapeaux, a business representative for Local 150 of the International Union of Operating Engineers and Blue Grass resident
  • Joseph Miller, a St. Ambrose business professor from Davenport who previously served as an appointed Davenport City Council member
  • Jazmin Newton, a Davenport attorney and Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce board member
  • Dawson Shea VanWinkle, 22, graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville in May with a criminal justice degree

The three Republican newcomers are:

  • Jean Dickson, a Bettendorf civil service commission member and a former Pleasant Valley school board member.
  • Jennifer McAndrew Lane, a probation and parole officer for the U.S. District Court serving Scott County and wife of Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane
  • Ross Paustian, a farmer and retiring state lawmaker from Walcott

County supervisors have faced mounting criticism, both from residents and national criminal justice organizations, over plans to use millions in federal COVID-19 relief dollars to build a new and expanded juvenile detention facility. Construction of which is expected to begin in October.

Critics argue the planned 40-bed facility is over-sized and unneeded, and that it will deepen racial disparities within the juvenile court system. Advocates for the new Youth Justice & Rehabilitation Center say the larger facility is needed to address overcrowding and long-term capacity needs.

Brinson Kinzer, Scott County supervisor

Kinzer

Kinzer, who is running for a third term, says Scott County should continue on its current public safety path — supporting the new YJRC and advocating for ample staff for the Sheriff's Office.

"We have an antiquated facility right now," Kinzer said of the juvenile detention center. "That's not conducive to the kids or to the staff. And we have an opportunity to build a 21st-century holistic facility that will keep our kids here if they are deemed to go there. If they're deemed to go there, then we owe it to them and to staff to keep them here, not in Eldora, not in Illinois."

Jazmin Newton

Scott County Board of Supervisors candidate Jazmin Newton

Newton, an attorney and nonprofit advocate who lost narrowly to Scott County Board Chairman Ken Beck in 2020, said if elected said she'd support more attention on crime-prevention efforts.

"Unfortunately, too much of the discussion comes around either detention or rehabilitation, which I am 110% for rehabilitation," Newton said. "But from my perspective, we need to be doing more we need to be working on prevention."

She said she "strongly supports" the Coordinated Assessment Program and pointed to the Davenport's Group Violence Intervention strategy, which aims to interrupt cycles of violence. She also said she has supported a new and slightly larger juvenile detention center, but wants to focus more on prevention.

Miller, the St. Ambrose business professor, said his top priority would be to bolster efforts to communicate the board's decision-making process to the public, pointing specifically to the juvenile detention center decision as one example.

Joseph Miller

Joseph Miller, professor and chair of marketing, sales and international business at St. Ambrose University in Davenport.

"If we were to fund essential workers or other things like that, that would have been a lot better to fund money for, but by the time they made the decision on the detention center for juveniles, the train had already left the station, so to speak," Miller said. "I think that that would have been a lot better if they were able to communicate that to people a lot earlier."

VanWinkle, who completed an internship with Scott County in June 2021 where he shadowed county staff, said the existing juvenile detention center is too small to meet the county's needs. 

"I think that there needs to be improvements to the JDC," VanWinkle said. "It's too small to keep the kids of Scott County close to their family and to their lawyers."

052122-qc-nws-dawsonsheavanwinkle

Scott County supervisor hopeful Dawson Shea VanWinkle, a Democrat, stands in Humility Homes and Services' Fresh Start Center after a forum hosted by Quad Cities Interfaith's Excluded and Essential Workers of Scott County. 

He said he'd like to see more career training programming in the new Juvenile Detention Center, like welding, carpentry, and mechanic classes. 

Drapeaux, a Marine Corps veteran and International Union of Operating Engineers Local 150 union representative who grew up in west Davenport, said he supported a new juvenile detention center. He said he supported outreach programming for young people, but added that solutions would need to come from all levels of government, and fair wages for working parents could be an indirect solution.

He said his top priority is supporting infrastructure projects in the county in order to attract people to the area.

"I want to see a lot more go into our infrastructure being utilized, to upgrade our county roads, our parks," Drapeaux said. 

Republicans

Each Republican running for Scott County board said their top priorities include supporting the Sheriff's Office's staffing levels and the county officials' decision to build a new and expanded juvenile detention center. 

John Maxwell

John Maxwell

"There's lots of things that are going on on the board that I want to continue with and be a part of," Maxwell said. "I think I'm giving continuity to the board as well having served on it for three and a half years."

As an attorney, Dickson said she's represented municipalities, counties and school districts, and would bring that experience to the supervisors. 

Jean Dickson

Dickson

"I'm not coming in to shake up the Board of Supervisors," Dickson said. "I think for the most part the Board of Supervisors is effective, solid and strong. So I'm here to kind of make a good thing better."

One candidate in particular says she's running primarily because of her experience in public safety. Lane, who's worked for 25 years as a probation and parole officer, said her top priorities are improving road access for emergency personnel and bolstering public safety in the county. She said she'd support exploring deploying incentives to retain county jailers. 

Jennifer McAndrew Lane.JPG

"It's important to keep and maintain people because it's very expensive to retrain people when you have such a high turnover," Lane said.

She also said she'd like to see supervisors and the county law enforcement do more community outreach, and pointed out that she was the only Republican candidate to attend a forum sponsored by Quad Cities Interfaith.

Lane is wife to Sheriff Tim Lane, a position which the Iowa Secretary of State's legal counsel warned the Scott County Attorney's Office could advise her to recuse herself from some votes the board takes on items related to the Sheriff's Office.

McAndrew Lane, however, said: "If I would make any decisions on any of that, that would be for the good of the residents of Scott County."

Ross Paustian

Iowa State Rep. Ross Paustian, R-Walcott

Paustian said his top priorities would be keeping the county's roads and bridges up to date, and ensuring the Scott County Sheriff's Office has enough staff and resources to keep the county safe. 

"We need to make sure that he has enough staff to have enough patrols out there," Paustian said of the Sheriff's Office. 

With budgeting experience in the state legislature, too, he said he wants to keep property taxes low.

+11 
101018-Ross-Paustian-001

Ross Paustian, incumbent for Iowa House in District 92, is interviewed by the Quad-City Times Editorial Board in Davenport on Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018.

 Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times

How to vote in the June 7 primary

Early voting

Early voting for the partisan primary elections is underway in Scott County.

In person: You can early vote at the Scott County Auditor's Office, 600 W. 4th St., Davenport, on weekdays between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. until Monday June 6. The Auditor's Office will also be open for early in-person voting on Saturday, June 4, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. 

Find a list of other in-person early voting locations online at the Scott County Auditor's website

By mail: the deadline to request an absentee ballot by mail (15 days before the election) has passed. If you already have an absentee ballot, it must be received by the auditor's office before polls close on election day (June 7), a recent change to Iowa election law. 

Voting on Primary Day

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 7. Find your precinct online on the auditor's website. The auditor's office plans to send residents a notice of updated polling places.

Who's running for Scott County Board of Supervisors?

Republicans

Jean Dickson

Age: 54

Residence: Bettendorf

Occupation: Attorney at Davenport law firm, Betty, Neuman & McMahon, PLC

Prior held elected office: Pleasant Valley School Board member

Prior civic/political experience: Current Bettendorf civil service commission member, current member of the Grievance Commission for the Iowa Supreme Court, former president of Scott County Bar Association, and a 2019 finalist for a vacancy with the Iowa Court of Appeals.

Jennifer McAndrew Lane

Age: 48

Residence: Walcott

Occupation: probation and parole officer for the U.S. District Court serving Scott County

Prior held elected office: none

Prior political/civic experience: precinct leader for the Republican caucus, member of the Republican Central Committee, and is an organizer of the local polar plunge to benefit special olympics.

John Maxwell

Age: 60

Residence: Donahue

Occupation: farmer, owner of Cinnamon Ridge Farms, a robotic dairy farm. 

Elected experience: current North Scott School Board member, Scott County Extension Council, and incumbent Scott County Supervisor.

Ross Paustian

Age: 66

City of residence: Walcott

Occupation: farmer

Other elected office: Current Iowa House District 92 Representative, first elected in 2010. 

Democrats

Karl Drapeaux

Age: 37

Residence: Blue Grass

Occupation:  business representative for Local 150 of the International Union of Operating Engineers

Prior elected office: none

Prior civic/political experience: serving his second term on the member-appointed Blue Grass planning and zoning commission.

Brinson Kinzer

Age: 61

Residence: Blue Grass

Occupation: electrician, IBEW member, safety director

Prior elected office: Blue Grass City Council (12 years) Blue Grass mayor (five years), incumbent supervisor, first elected in 2014

Joseph Miller

Age: 51

City of residence: Davenport

Occupation: St. Ambrose business professor business professor, and director of the St. Ambrose business college’s sales program.

Prior political/civic experience: appointed to the Davenport city council to temporarily fill a vacancy.

Jazmin Newton

Age: 37

City of residence: Davenport

Occupation: attorney and small business owner

Civic experience: Served until this year as the president of LULAC Council No. 10, is currently the deputy director of LULAC in Iowa, a commissioner for the Davenport Affirmative Action Commission, a member of the Bi-State Regional Commission, and a Quad Cities Chamber board member. 

Dawson Shea VanWinkle

Age: 22

City of residence: Davenport

Occupation: recent University of Wisconsin-Platteville graduate in criminal justice

Previous civic experience: completed an internship with the county in 2021.

Bettendorf, East Moline, and Silvis Reporter

Sarah is the Davenport, Scott County, and Iowa politics reporter for the Quad-City Times/Dispatch-Argus. A DeWitt native, she graduated from the University of Iowa in 2021 and was editor of the student-run newspaper The Daily Iowan.

