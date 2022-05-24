Public safety a key topic ahead of Scott County Board of Supervisors June 7 primary

An open seat and the handling of a key public safety decision have spurred an unusually crowded primary field for three seats on Scott County Board of Supervisors this election cycle.

Voters will winnow the field of five Democrats and four Republicans to three of each party in the June 7 primary election. Early voting is already underway.

Two incumbent supervisors — Brison Kinzer, an electrician and construction trainer from Blue Grass, and Republican John Maxwell, a dairy farm owner from Donahue — are running for reelection.

Democratic Supervisor Ken Croken is running for an Iowa House seat and not seeking re-election.

The four Democratic newcomers running for the supervisor seats are:

Karl Drapeaux, a business representative for Local 150 of the International Union of Operating Engineers and Blue Grass resident

Joseph Miller, a St. Ambrose business professor from Davenport who previously served as an appointed Davenport City Council member

Jazmin Newton, a Davenport attorney and Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce board member

Dawson Shea VanWinkle, 22, graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville in May with a criminal justice degree

The three Republican newcomers are:

Jean Dickson, a Bettendorf civil service commission member and a former Pleasant Valley school board member.

Jennifer McAndrew Lane, a probation and parole officer for the U.S. District Court serving Scott County and wife of Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane

Ross Paustian, a farmer and retiring state lawmaker from Walcott

County supervisors have faced mounting criticism, both from residents and national criminal justice organizations, over plans to use millions in federal COVID-19 relief dollars to build a new and expanded juvenile detention facility. Construction of which is expected to begin in October.

Critics argue the planned 40-bed facility is over-sized and unneeded, and that it will deepen racial disparities within the juvenile court system. Advocates for the new Youth Justice & Rehabilitation Center say the larger facility is needed to address overcrowding and long-term capacity needs.

Kinzer, who is running for a third term, says Scott County should continue on its current public safety path — supporting the new YJRC and advocating for ample staff for the Sheriff's Office.

"We have an antiquated facility right now," Kinzer said of the juvenile detention center. "That's not conducive to the kids or to the staff. And we have an opportunity to build a 21st-century holistic facility that will keep our kids here if they are deemed to go there. If they're deemed to go there, then we owe it to them and to staff to keep them here, not in Eldora, not in Illinois."

Newton, an attorney and nonprofit advocate who lost narrowly to Scott County Board Chairman Ken Beck in 2020, said if elected said she'd support more attention on crime-prevention efforts.

"Unfortunately, too much of the discussion comes around either detention or rehabilitation, which I am 110% for rehabilitation," Newton said. "But from my perspective, we need to be doing more we need to be working on prevention."

She said she "strongly supports" the Coordinated Assessment Program and pointed to the Davenport's Group Violence Intervention strategy, which aims to interrupt cycles of violence. She also said she has supported a new and slightly larger juvenile detention center, but wants to focus more on prevention.

Miller, the St. Ambrose business professor, said his top priority would be to bolster efforts to communicate the board's decision-making process to the public, pointing specifically to the juvenile detention center decision as one example.

"If we were to fund essential workers or other things like that, that would have been a lot better to fund money for, but by the time they made the decision on the detention center for juveniles, the train had already left the station, so to speak," Miller said. "I think that that would have been a lot better if they were able to communicate that to people a lot earlier."

VanWinkle, who completed an internship with Scott County in June 2021 where he shadowed county staff, said the existing juvenile detention center is too small to meet the county's needs.

"I think that there needs to be improvements to the JDC," VanWinkle said. "It's too small to keep the kids of Scott County close to their family and to their lawyers."

He said he'd like to see more career training programming in the new Juvenile Detention Center, like welding, carpentry, and mechanic classes.

Drapeaux, a Marine Corps veteran and International Union of Operating Engineers Local 150 union representative who grew up in west Davenport, said he supported a new juvenile detention center. He said he supported outreach programming for young people, but added that solutions would need to come from all levels of government, and fair wages for working parents could be an indirect solution.

He said his top priority is supporting infrastructure projects in the county in order to attract people to the area.

"I want to see a lot more go into our infrastructure being utilized, to upgrade our county roads, our parks," Drapeaux said.

Republicans

Each Republican running for Scott County board said their top priorities include supporting the Sheriff's Office's staffing levels and the county officials' decision to build a new and expanded juvenile detention center.

"There's lots of things that are going on on the board that I want to continue with and be a part of," Maxwell said. "I think I'm giving continuity to the board as well having served on it for three and a half years."

As an attorney, Dickson said she's represented municipalities, counties and school districts, and would bring that experience to the supervisors.

"I'm not coming in to shake up the Board of Supervisors," Dickson said. "I think for the most part the Board of Supervisors is effective, solid and strong. So I'm here to kind of make a good thing better."

One candidate in particular says she's running primarily because of her experience in public safety. Lane, who's worked for 25 years as a probation and parole officer, said her top priorities are improving road access for emergency personnel and bolstering public safety in the county. She said she'd support exploring deploying incentives to retain county jailers.

"It's important to keep and maintain people because it's very expensive to retrain people when you have such a high turnover," Lane said.

She also said she'd like to see supervisors and the county law enforcement do more community outreach, and pointed out that she was the only Republican candidate to attend a forum sponsored by Quad Cities Interfaith.

Lane is wife to Sheriff Tim Lane, a position which the Iowa Secretary of State's legal counsel warned the Scott County Attorney's Office could advise her to recuse herself from some votes the board takes on items related to the Sheriff's Office.

McAndrew Lane, however, said: "If I would make any decisions on any of that, that would be for the good of the residents of Scott County."

Paustian said his top priorities would be keeping the county's roads and bridges up to date, and ensuring the Scott County Sheriff's Office has enough staff and resources to keep the county safe.

"We need to make sure that he has enough staff to have enough patrols out there," Paustian said of the Sheriff's Office.

With budgeting experience in the state legislature, too, he said he wants to keep property taxes low.

