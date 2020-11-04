Quad-Cities area professors weigh in on election

Professors from Quad-City area colleges and universities weighed in Wednesday on Tuesday’s night’s election.
Here were some of their takeaways.
For Keith Boeckelman, Western Illinois University’s political science chair, those included the fact that although there have been some differences with how the 2016 election unfolded there were also a lot of parallels.
“It felt a little bit like 'Groundhog Day' to me honestly,” Boeckelman said. “The overall popular vote is pretty similar to where it was.”
Though there were some states that appeared to be flipping parties, most of them were very close to where they were in the last election, he said.
“This is really very similar to what happened four years ago,” he said.
There was a higher turnout, but how the votes are balanced between the two sides are also reminiscent to Boeckelman of where they were in 2016, despite the increased volume.
The polls that predicted there would be a strong shift toward the Democrats also seemed to be off so far.
“Donald Trump in particular outperformed his polling in almost every competitive state,” Boeckelman said.
William Parsons, St. Ambrose University’s political science chair, said one of his takeaways was partisanship is still well-entrenched in American politics.
“We continue to see this real partisan divide,” Parsons said.
Parsons said that divide has been growing since 2008 when Barack Obama was elected.
One of the things Brian Hilton, a history instructor with Scott Community College, sees is the evolution of both political parties — both are shifting and changing.
“Both of our political parties for a long time now have been in the midst of a massive identity crisis,” Hilton said. “This is normal. This happens from time to time as political parties evolve and they shift and their bases change.
“It seems to me we are in the midst of this very interesting shift.”
The Democratic coalition has been all over the place and it is not new, Hilton said as an example. It is something that people observed and analyzed after 2016.
Hillary Clinton seemed to be losing a lot of key constituents or groups that were traditionally reliable voters for the party, he said.
“As we move into 2020, the data so far seems to indicate that quite a bit of evolution has occurred,” Hilton said.
The Democrats may have won some of those groups back and gained with others — suburban women, for instance. They’ve also lost with some others — particularly among Latino voters.
Trump’s influence on the Republican Party has also led to shifts in its membership, Hilton said as another example.
“Changing some of these core conservative values or stances of the party, that has turned off quite a number of Republicans,” he said.
