Quad-Cities area professors weigh in on election

“We continue to see this real partisan divide,” Parsons said.

Parsons said that divide has been growing since 2008 when Barack Obama was elected.

One of the things Brian Hilton, a history instructor with Scott Community College, sees is the evolution of both political parties — both are shifting and changing.

“Both of our political parties for a long time now have been in the midst of a massive identity crisis,” Hilton said. “This is normal. This happens from time to time as political parties evolve and they shift and their bases change.

“It seems to me we are in the midst of this very interesting shift.”

The Democratic coalition has been all over the place and it is not new, Hilton said as an example. It is something that people observed and analyzed after 2016.

Hillary Clinton seemed to be losing a lot of key constituents or groups that were traditionally reliable voters for the party, he said.

“As we move into 2020, the data so far seems to indicate that quite a bit of evolution has occurred,” Hilton said.