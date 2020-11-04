Quad City interfaith leaders call on Trump's campaign to 'count every vote'

Kent Ferris, director of social action for the 22-county Diocese of Davenport, said Catholic social teaching "impels us to affirm the dignity of every human person and to work the common good," which means "engaging in politics with civility, clarity and compassion."

"We will need to patient as the process unfolds," Ferris said. "Every vote needs to be counted. A delay means our democracy is working (and) that votes are being counted and verified. This is something to appreciate."

Rev. Jay Wolin with the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Quad Cities said "if we value democracy ... if we value any sense of fairness, then every step needs to taken to make sure that every vote is counted."

"Voting is a fundamental right as a citizen, and it is a theological imperative as a religious people," Wolin said. "People matter. Their votes matter. ... I call on our political leaders, our civic leaders, our business leaders to do the right thing; not to act in a way of self interest, but to act in a way of righteousness. To do the just act. The moral act. The religious act. To act to make sure that every vote is counted before declaring a winner in the election."