Quad City interfaith leaders call on Trump's campaign to 'count every vote'

Quad-Cities faith leaders and community groups on Wednesday called on the President Donald Trump's campaign and both political parties to count every vote and allow a fair and uncorrupted election counting process.
"The truth about our votes cannot and must not be hidden behind masks of lies," said Rev. Rich Hendricks, pastor at the Metropolitan Community Church of the Quad Cities, during a Zoom conference call with reporters.
Trump, from the White House, issued premature claims of victory and said he would take the election to the Supreme Court to stop the counting. His campaign on Wednesday said it had filed a lawsuit in Michigan "to halt counting until meaningful access has been granted."
The president stayed out of the public eye but took to Twitter to suggest, without basis, that the election was being tainted by late-counted ballots. Twitter flagged a number of Trump's tweets, noting some of the information shared was "disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process."
The fate of the United States presidency hung in the balance Wednesday as Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden battled for three familiar battleground states — Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania — that could prove crucial in determining who wins the White House.
Hundreds of thousands of votes were still to be counted in Pennsylvania. Neither candidate cleared the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the White House, with margins tight in several other battleground states.
Vote tabulations routinely continue beyond Election Day, and states largely set the rules for when the count has to end. In presidential elections, a key point is the date in December when presidential electors met. That's set by federal law.
Several states, including Iowa, allow mailed-in votes to be accepted after Election Day, as long as they were postmarked by Tuesday.
Throughout the campaign, Trump has cast doubt about the integrity of the election and repeatedly suggested that mail-in ballots should not be counted.
The United States has always held elections and upheld a peaceful transfer of power, even in times of great crisis, said Amber Bordolo with Quad Cities Interfaith.
"We held successful presidential elections amid a Civil War, the Great Depression (and) both World Wars. And now it's our turn to prove that nothing will stand in the way of counting every vote and delivering our democracy," she said. "By uniting across our differences, we can uphold our democracy by ensuring every vote is counted and demanding the the person who we have chosen is sworn in as our president."
A representative with Progressive Action for the Common Good said "the power of the vote is a key way of ensuring a well-functioning democracy" and means "that all people have been heard," applauding the dedication and efforts by local election officials to ensure every vote has been counted.
Kent Ferris, director of social action for the 22-county Diocese of Davenport, said Catholic social teaching "impels us to affirm the dignity of every human person and to work the common good," which means "engaging in politics with civility, clarity and compassion."
"We will need to patient as the process unfolds," Ferris said. "Every vote needs to be counted. A delay means our democracy is working (and) that votes are being counted and verified. This is something to appreciate."
Rev. Jay Wolin with the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Quad Cities said "if we value democracy ... if we value any sense of fairness, then every step needs to taken to make sure that every vote is counted."
"Voting is a fundamental right as a citizen, and it is a theological imperative as a religious people," Wolin said. "People matter. Their votes matter. ... I call on our political leaders, our civic leaders, our business leaders to do the right thing; not to act in a way of self interest, but to act in a way of righteousness. To do the just act. The moral act. The religious act. To act to make sure that every vote is counted before declaring a winner in the election."
Imam Bachir Djehiche of the Islamic Center of the Quad Cities in Moline said "despite who will win this race, the country's universal core values of liberty, equality, diversity and unity must remain keys to our strength, success and prosperity."
"We must ensure democracy includes all of this country's fabrics as one human, American family," Djehiche said. "All our voices can and should be expressed and heard with civility" with "every ballot counted, valued and considered towards the peaceful transition of power."
Faith leaders will hold a peaceful "Every Vote Counts Rally and Prayer Vigil" at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7 at Vander Veer Park in Davenport.
The Associated press contributed to this article
