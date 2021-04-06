Rayapati unseats Moline Mayor Stephanie Acri by wide margin in election upset victory

Her tenure has also been marked by prolonged, high turnover among city staff and the outsourcing of some city services.

At least 15 high-level city employees have resigned, been terminated or taken early retirement in the last two years.

Rayapati, who moved to the Quad-Cities in 2001 and has been a Moline resident since 2005, has served on the Moline-Coal Valley school board for the last five years. She is a music professor at Augustana College, where she has taught for nearly 20 years.

Rayapati has pledged to repair the city's reputation, which she said has taken a hit from ongoing stalled economic development, a decrease in city services and "constant turnover of (city) staff."

She has said she disagrees with the city's recent decisions to outsource some services, such as hiring private contractors for leaf collection and snow removal and the hiring of corporate counsel to handle legal issues. She claims outsourcing is costing the city more money.